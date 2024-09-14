CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth; Curtain Falls On Japan

China produced a determined performance to beat Japan 2-0 in the final pool match of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Saturday. (Highlights | More Hockey News)
The 'base', packed to the rafters, withstood a late Japanese onslaught and Yoo Seung Jin's troop, backed by a boisterous home crowd of some 15,000, survived the tense encounter for their all-important second win.
Chen Benhai gave the hosts the lead with a fine field goal in the first quarter following an enterprising team move. But the highlight of the match was Chao Jieming's sensational solo effort in the second quarter.
The 26-year-old, cutting from left, dissected the Japanese defensive line with a fine solo run which ended with the sounding of the board -- an unstoppable smash to the far post.
Japan, the two-time finalists (2013 and 2021), however, kept the Chinese players busy with constant attacks from both flanks. Towards the end of the match, Chen Qijun got a yellow card to leave the hosts with 10 men with three minutes remaining in the must-win game. But China kept their calm and thwarted a flurry of Japanese moves.
With three points earned thus, China sealed the final semi-final spot, at the expense of Malaysia, and set up a dream date with three-time champions Pakistan on Monday.
Earlier in the day, India defeated archrivals Pakistan 2-1 with mercurial captain Harmanpreet Singh hitting a brace following Nadeem Ahmed's 8th-minute opener. Hockey's 'Sarpanch Sahab' now has five goals, two fewer than South Korean Yang Ji-hun's seven.
Four-time champions India qualified for the last four with 15 points (five wins in five), while Pakistan accumulated eight (four wins). With a clean slate in their final pool match, China moved to third with six points, on goal difference, ahead of Korea.
The India vs South Korea semi-final is also scheduled for Monday. India had defeated Korea 3-1 in their pool meeting earlier in the tournament.
With this, there remains a possibility of an India vs Pakistan showdown in the summit clash of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024.