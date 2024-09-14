Hockey

CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth; Curtain Falls On Japan

Chen Benhai gave the hosts the lead with a fine field goal in the first quarter following an enterprising team move. But the highlight of the match was Chao Jieming's sensational solo effort in the second quarter

China National Hockey Team. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
China produced a determined performance to beat Japan 2-0 in the final pool match of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Saturday. (Highlights | More Hockey News)

The 'base', packed to the rafters, withstood a late Japanese onslaught and Yoo Seung Jin's troop, backed by a boisterous home crowd of some 15,000, survived the tense encounter for their all-important second win.

Chen Benhai gave the hosts the lead with a fine field goal in the first quarter following an enterprising team move. But the highlight of the match was Chao Jieming's sensational solo effort in the second quarter.

The 26-year-old, cutting from left, dissected the Japanese defensive line with a fine solo run which ended with the sounding of the board -- an unstoppable smash to the far post.

BY Gaurav Thakur

Japan, the two-time finalists (2013 and 2021), however, kept the Chinese players busy with constant attacks from both flanks. Towards the end of the match, Chen Qijun got a yellow card to leave the hosts with 10 men with three minutes remaining in the must-win game. But China kept their calm and thwarted a flurry of Japanese moves.

With three points earned thus, China sealed the final semi-final spot, at the expense of Malaysia, and set up a dream date with three-time champions Pakistan on Monday.

Earlier in the day, India defeated archrivals Pakistan 2-1 with mercurial captain Harmanpreet Singh hitting a brace following Nadeem Ahmed's 8th-minute opener. Hockey's 'Sarpanch Sahab' now has five goals, two fewer than South Korean Yang Ji-hun's seven.

Four-time champions India qualified for the last four with 15 points (five wins in five), while Pakistan accumulated eight (four wins). With a clean slate in their final pool match, China moved to third with six points, on goal difference, ahead of Korea.

The India vs South Korea semi-final is also scheduled for Monday. India had defeated Korea 3-1 in their pool meeting earlier in the tournament.

With this, there remains a possibility of an India vs Pakistan showdown in the summit clash of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024.

