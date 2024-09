China Vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Both Teams Fight For Fourth Place

Japan national hockey team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. X | Asian Hockey Federation

Welcome to our live coverage of the China vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 match being played at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. This is the final pool match of the tournament. Japan, sitting at the bottom of the table with one draw and two losses, are playing for pride while the hosts China, with one win and two losses, still have a chance to advance. Stay tuned for the live updates

LIVE UPDATES

14 Sept 2024, 02:51:39 pm IST China Vs Japan Hockey Match Live Updates: Squads China: AO Weibao, AO Yang, CHAO Jieming, CHEN Benhai, CHEN Chongcong, CHEN Qijun (Captain), DENG Jingwen, E Kaimin, E Wenhui, GAO Jiesheng, HE Yonghua, HUANG Ziyang, LIN Changliang, LU Yuanlin, MENG Dihao, MENG Nan, WANG Caiyu (Goal Keeper), WANG Weihao (Goal Keeper), ZHANG Taozhu, ZHU Xiaotong Japan: CHIBA Yuki, FUJISHIMA Raiki (Captain), KASHIWAGI Ren, KAWABE Kosei, KAWAHARA Yamato, KAWAMURA Yusuke, KIMURA Naru, KITAGAWA Takumi (Goal Keeper), MATSUMOTO Kazumasa, MATSUZAKI Yuito, NAGAI Yuma, NAGAYOSHI Ken, OBA Yosei (Goal Keeper), TANAKA Seren, TANAKA Tsubasa, WATANABE Keita, YAMADA Shota, YAMASHITA Manabu