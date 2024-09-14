India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Arch Rivals Clash In China

Indian hockey team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. X/AsiaHockey

Welcome to the live coverage of the high voltage clash between India and Pakistan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir of China. India have won all four of their matches so far in the tournament while Pakistan have won just one out of their three games with two of their matches ending in draws. The Indian team has dominated everyone else in the tournament and now Pakistan will be on their list. Pakistan will have a stiff challenge and the Indian team will make them pay for even the slightest of mistakes. Follow live scores here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Sept 2024, 12:58:25 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India's line-up for the anticipated clash it out! Can the defending champions make it five out of five? The stage is set for the ultimate showdown as India takes on Pakistan in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024! Our warriors are ready to defend the pride of the nation. 🏑💪 Let’s back our boys as they take the field in this high-stakes rivalry! Who's excited to see this epic… pic.twitter.com/Dt5ghYiQtV — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 14, 2024

14 Sept 2024, 12:44:29 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 In their last meeting at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, India thrashed Pakistan 10-2. A few months before that, the Indians beat Pakistan 4-0 when the ACT was held in Chennai.

14 Sept 2024, 12:42:26 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Pakistan results so far at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Pakistan 2-2 Malaysia Pakistan 2-2 Korea Pakistan 5-1 China

14 Sept 2024, 12:41:05 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India results so far at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India 3-0 China India 5-1 Japan India 8-1 Malaysia India 3-1 Korea

14 Sept 2024, 12:39:29 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 It is India vs Pakistan today at the Asian Champions Trophy. An India-Pakistan clash is always one to watch out for. Stakes are always high, no teams wants to lose this one. There's a long storied hockey history that the two nations have shared. United British India was a hockey giant. The 1947 partition split India into India and Pakistan and both of them had phenomenal hockey talent. The two countries shared five Olympic gold medals between 1950s and 60s and continued to be the top teams of the world for a long time before declining. India in recent times have emerged as a hockey power again winning two back-to-back Olympic bronze medals. Pakistan on the other hand remain far away from their glory days, missing three consecutive Olympics qualification.