Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Here's all the live streaming information you need for the JPN vs CHN hockey match

china-vs-malaysia-asian-champions-trophy-2024-x-asian-hockey-federation
China National Hockey team in action at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match against Malaysia. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
Japan and China are all set to lock horns in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Saturday, September 14, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. (More Hockey News)

Neither team has been faring well in the competition so far. Japan sit at the bottom of the table with one draw and two losses, while China are just above them with two losses and one win.

These two teams are meeting for the first time in the tournament in pool stage.

The six-team Asian tournament follows a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the semifinals on September 16, and the final taking place on September 17.

India national hockey team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. - X | Asian Hockey Federation
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Standings

Asian-Champions- Trophy-2024- Standings
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Standings Photo: Screengrab
Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming

When to watch Japan vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?

The Japan vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be played on Saturday, September 14, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Japan vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?

The live stream of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Hockey fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.

