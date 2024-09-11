India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Team India, demonstrating their continued dominance in hockey, are making a strong push for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. With three consecutive wins, they will next face South Korea on September 12, Thursday, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. (More Hockey News)
The defending champions are coming off a decisive 8-1 victory over Malaysia, achieved by a hat-trick from striker Raj Kumar Pal and a brace from Araijeet Singh Hundal. With 9 points, India currently top the table and is on the verge of securing a semi-final spot.
On the other hand, South Korea secured their first win of the tournament with a 3-2 victory over China. Goals from Hyeonhong, Junghoo, and Jihun (55') clinched the win for their side.
When Is India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?
The India Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match will start at 01:15 pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh