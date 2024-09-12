Hockey

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Notches Up 200 Goals As India Defeat South Korea

Also called as 'Sarpanch Sahab', Harmanpreet's 200th goal for the Indian hockey team with only Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Sr having scored more

harmanpreet-singh-indian-hockey-team-x-photo
Harmanpreet Singh (right) celebrates 200th goal for Indian hockey team Photo: SonyLiv Screengrab
info_icon

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh notched up his 200th career goal as the defending champions defeated South Korea 3-1 to register their fourth consecutive win at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy tournament on Thursday, September 12. (Highlights | More Hockey News)

Harmanpreet scored in the ninth minute to bring up his landmark goal. He becomes the third player from India to achieve this feat. Overall, he is the 12th player to achieve 200 goals in international hockey.

Only Major Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Sr have scored more for India at the highest level.

India men's national hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh. - Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze

BY PTI

The Indian skipper notched his 201st goal in the 43rd minute as he converted yet another penalty corner to give the Olympic bronze medallists a 3-1 win.

Already assured of a semifinal place, India will next play arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday (September 14) in their last league match in the six-team competition.

The top four teams from the league stages will qualify for the semi-finals scheduled on Monday (September 16), while the final will be played on Tuesday (September 17).

(With PTI inputs)

