India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

The India colts will look to brush aside their first defeat of Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they face off against New Zealand in Johor Bahru on Friday (October 25). The match will be the fifth and final round-robin league phase game both the sides will play in the annual junior hockey tournament, before the ranking rounds start. (More Hockey News)
Australia ended India's unbeaten streak at the event with a resounding 4-0 win on Wednesday. While India's forwardline struggled to break the Australian defence, Daykin Stanger (33', 39', 53') stood tall in Australian attack as he scored a hat-trick of goals, while Patrik Andrew (29') scored the opening goal.
Despite the loss, however, India continue to lead the points table with nine points, while Australia are placed third after New Zealand in second place. With three wins in their kitty and the game against New Zealand to come, India are strong contenders for a potential slot in the final.
Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 features six teams in all, with Great Britain, Malaysia, Japan and Australia being the other four. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin league phase will battle it out for gold, while the third and fourth-placed teams will vie for bronze.
Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the Sultan of Johor Cup, which is an international Under-21 competition held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.
India Vs New Zealand Hockey, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs New Zealand, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be played?
The India vs New Zealand, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played in Johor Bahru on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 1:35pm IST.
Where will the India vs New Zealand, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.
Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Ali Khan
Defenders: Amir Ali (C), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Anmol Ekka, Rohit (VC)
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Chandan Yadav
Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad.