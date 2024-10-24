Hockey

India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Despite a loss to Australia in their previous game, India continue to lead the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 points table with nine points, and are well placed for a spot in the final

india vs australia sultan of johor cup 2024
Australia ended India's unbeaten streak at Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 with a resounding 4-0 win on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The India colts will look to brush aside their first defeat of Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they face off against New Zealand in Johor Bahru on Friday (October 25). The match will be the fifth and final round-robin league phase game both the sides will play in the annual junior hockey tournament, before the ranking rounds start. (More Hockey News)

Australia ended India's unbeaten streak at the event with a resounding 4-0 win on Wednesday. While India's forwardline struggled to break the Australian defence, Daykin Stanger (33', 39', 53') stood tall in Australian attack as he scored a hat-trick of goals, while Patrik Andrew (29') scored the opening goal.

Despite the loss, however, India continue to lead the points table with nine points, while Australia are placed third after New Zealand in second place. With three wins in their kitty and the game against New Zealand to come, India are strong contenders for a potential slot in the final.

Action from the first hockey Test between India and Germany in New Delhi. - Special Arrangement
IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 features six teams in all, with Great Britain, Malaysia, Japan and Australia being the other four. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin league phase will battle it out for gold, while the third and fourth-placed teams will vie for bronze.

Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the Sultan of Johor Cup, which is an international Under-21 competition held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.

India Vs New Zealand Hockey, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs New Zealand, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played in Johor Bahru on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 1:35pm IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?

The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.

Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Ali Khan

Defenders: Amir Ali (C), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Anmol Ekka, Rohit (VC)

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Chandan Yadav

Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Convinces Rohit To Take Review For Young's Dismissal - Watch
  2. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Kiwis Cross Three-Figure Mark In Pune; NZ - 104/2
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In Series
  4. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch PAK-A Vs SL-A Match
  5. Global Super League Set To Start On November 26, Feature Five Franchises In Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland: Black Cats Move Clear At Championship Summit With Hard-Fought Win
  2. Fenerbahce Vs Man United, Europa League: Ten Hag-Mourinho's Mutual Admiration Society - Read Comments
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna, Champions League: Emery 'One Of Our Club's Greatest Managers' - McGinn
  5. Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan, Champions League: Thuram Scores Dramatic Winner For Inzaghi's Team
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  2. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  3. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  4. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  5. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana: Landfall Likely In Odisha Tonight; Trains Cancelled In Bengal, Flights Suspended | Top Points
  2. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  3. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  4. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  5. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
Entertainment News
  1. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  2. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  3. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  4. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  4. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  5. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sajid, Noman Spin A Web Around English Batters In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider