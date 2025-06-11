India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ARG

India will look to make amends for a below-par performance against Argentina in the return leg of their FIH Pro League 2024-25 men's hockey fixture at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Thursday (June 12, 2025). Watch the IND vs ARG hockey match live on TV and online. The game will be India's fourth in the ongoing European leg, and Harmanpreet Singh's men are still winless.
On Wednesday, the Indian side suffered a third straight loss in the tournament, going down 3-4 to eight-ranked Argentina. More than the fact that they lost to a team three rungs below them (India are fifth in the FIH rankings), the manner in which they went down will rankle Harmanpreet and coach Craig Fulton.
India made a number of defensive errors, exhibiting laxity in the early minutes of each quarter. That led to the Argentine scoring early in all four quarters (Matias Rey (3’), Lucas Martinez (17’), Santiago Tarazona (34’) and Lucio Mendez (46’)).
For India, Harmanpreet Singh (12’, 33’) netted twice whilst Abhishek (42’) added a third. While they drew level three times, the Men In Blue couldn't find a fourth equaliser in dying moments.
The defeat was India's first-ever against Argentina in regulation time. Prior to that, the only loss had come in a shootout in 2022 in Bhubaneswar.
India had earlier lost 1-2 and 2-3 against Olympic champions and top-ranked Netherlands. They are now fourth in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table with 15 points from 11 games.
Argentina, on the other hand, have jumped from seventh place to fifth with the latest win. Five matches now remain in the competition and the Men In Blue will aim to make the most of them.
India Vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2024-25 return leg match be played?
The India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2024-25 return leg match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 6:30pm IST.
Where will the India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2024-25 return leg match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2024-25 return leg match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.