India Vs Argentina Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 3-4 ARG; Poor Defence Hands Men In Blue Third Straight Loss

India Vs Argentina Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Catch the play-by-play updates from the IND vs ARG match at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, as it happened on Wednesday, June 11

india-vs-germany-1st-hockey-test-2024-delhi
India entered this game on the back of successive defeats to hosts Netherlands in the FIH Pro League. Photo: Hockey India
India's defensive frailties were exposed on Wednesday (June 11, 2025) as they suffered a 3-4 defeat to Argentina in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 men's hockey tournament at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. India conceded all four goals early on in a quarter, and while they drew level three times, the Men In Blue couldn't find a fourth equaliser in dying moments. For India, Harmanpreet Singh (12’, 33’) netted twice whilst Abhishek (42’) added a third. For Argentina, the goals came from Matias Rey (3’), Lucas Martinez (17’), Santiago Tarazona (34’) and Lucio Mendez (46’). This was India's third successive defeat in the European leg of the tourney. Catch the highlights of the IND vs ARG match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Greetings!

Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday evening. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the IND vs ARG hockey match, as it unfolds.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming

The match will begin at 6:30pm IST. The India vs Argentina contest will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Previous Results

Two outings in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, and two losses for India. They took the lead in both their games against the Netherlands, but the hosts bounced back in the later stages each time. It was a 1-2 defeat in the first game, and the second one, though a far more closely contested encounter, went 3-2 in the Dutch team's favour.

As for their opponents Argentina, they are coming off a 2-3 loss to Spain, which was preceded by a 2-0 victory over the same side.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: What Harmanpreet Said

Here are captain Harmanpreet Singh's words in the run-up to today's match, which will start in a few minutes:

"We are aware of the task at hand in the matches against Argentina. The team is working hard every day in training, and we are confident of doing well. Argentina is a strong team, and at this level, no match is easy.

“The team has a good track record against Argentina, but we’re not taking anything for granted. Those results are in the past — we need to perform in the present to stay on course for World Cup qualification."

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Moments Away From Start

Both teams jog onto the pitch. They line up in the middle alongside the match officials for the national anthems of both countries. First India's, then Argentina's.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Line-Up

A quick look at India's line-up before pushback:

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Pushback

The match gets underway in Amstelveen with India attacking from left to right and Argentina from right to left in the first two quarters. India trying to employ a high press once again to put pressure on the Argentines straight away.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 0-1 ARG

Well, well, what's happened there. Argentina take the lead against the run of play. A poor clearance from inside the circle puts the ball in Argentine skipper Matias Rey's way, and he absolutely smacks it past an off-guard Krishan Bahadur Pathak. India pay for a defensive error to trail in the third minute.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 0-1 ARG

India are rattled, but they try to rebound with some positive movement into the Argentina half. They are employing aerial balls to try and make inroads into their rivals' circle as of now.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-1 ARG

The moves come to some fruition as India earn their first penalty corner in the 12th minute. Harmanpreet lines up for his ever-lethal drag-flick, and he delivers! India's talisman sends it low and to the right to beat Argentina custodian Santiago. India equalise.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Q1 Update

The first quarter comes to an eventful end. Quite an action-packed start to this encounter. India have neutralised Argentina's third-minute strike with captain Harmanpreet's trademark drag-flick in the 12th. India will seek better defending and more circle entries in the next quarter.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-2 ARG

The second quarter begins and India are forced to defend right away. Argentina control the ball near the right flank and Lucas Martinez pushes it in from there. His shot takes no deflection and Pathak is foxed again. Argentina score their second goal in the 17th minute; a soft one at that.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-2 ARG

Both the Argentina goals have been soft and relied on India's defensive laxity. Craig Fulton will not be pleased about that and the team can expect a stern word or two at half time.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Half-Time Update

India were down to 10 men for the latter part of the second quarter, but manage to escape unscathed from there. The second quarter ends with Argentina in the lead, though only just (2-1). The Men In Blue would not have expected the game to pan this out way, but 30 full minutes still to come. We'll be back with live updates from the second half.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-2 ARG

A visibly frustrated Craig Fulton said in his mid-match remarks that it was not a good first 30 minutes for India at all, and that they "need to be better on the ball in their own half", alluding to the defensive errors. The third quarter is now underway. Let's see if the Men In Blue can rectify those errors.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 2-2 ARG

India have the equaliser soon enough. Mandeep is pushed in the Argentina circle and India appeal for a penalty stroke. They get one upon referral and Harmanpreet coolly steps up and slots it in to the bottom right.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 2-3 ARG

Argentina are in the lead once again! Just 23 seconds after India equalise, Los Leones strike back via Santiago Tarazona. The Men In Blue are clearly unsettled now with how things are transpiring.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 2-3 ARG

India bag another penalty corner, but Harmanpreet is not on the pitch. Jugraj to take the flick instead. In comes the injection, and the shot is deflected wide by an Argentine defender.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 3-3 ARG

India are back in it! Abhishek fires it in from close range to bring the match back to parity in the 43rd minute. This is the third time that India have come from behind to draw level tonight, and their first field goal while doing that.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Q3 Update

The third quarter comes to an end with the scoreline reading 3-3. The final 15 minutes will decide which way this see-saw clash is headed.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 3-4 ARG

Argentina again storm the Indian goal early in a quarter. This one comes just 18 seconds after the start of the fourth, as Los Leones round off a beautiful team move with some excellent 3D skills from Lucio Mendez. For the fourth time, India pay for their defensive lapse upon play start/resumption to go behind.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 3-4 ARG

Seven minutes left on the clock. India trying to wrest a greater share of possession in their quest for a goal-scoring move. Argentina sitting back in defence, trying to preserve their one-goal lead.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 3-4 ARG

India have another penalty corner with five minutes and 20 seconds remaining. Harmanpreet still not on the pitch. Jugraj takes the drag-flick and an Argentine rusher comes in the way superbly. India claim it came off his foot, and the decision is referred. But there's no change and India don't get a PC re-award.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 3-4 ARG

The minutes are ticking by and India's attempts growing more frantic. They are still having to defend in between, which is eating away precious seconds from the game.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 3-4 ARG

Sixty seconds left on the clock. India still searching for one last equaliser.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Full-Time Update

India are unable to come anywhere near to scoring in the last few moments, and the final hooter blows. The Men In Blue are beaten 4-3 by world number 8 Argentina in a game that exposed the former's defensive frailties. India suffer their third straight defeat, while Los Leones draw level with them in the standings at 15 points.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Updated Points Table

India are fourth with 15 points, and Argentina have jumped from seventh place to fifth with this win.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Next Match

The two teams face off again in less than 24 hours. India meet Argentina for their fourth game in the European leg of FIH Pro League 2024-25 on Thursday, June 12 at 6:30pm IST. We will be back with live updates from that game. Until then, goodbye.

