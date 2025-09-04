India At Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming, Preview, Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know

India aim to bounce back at the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, China. Led by Salima Tete, the team eyes World Cup qualification amid tough competition. Here's all you need to know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India At Womens Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming, Preview, Squad, Schedule
The Indian women's hockey team is in Hangzhou, China for the Asia Cup. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India in Pool B alongside Japan, Thailand and Singapore

  • Women's Asia Cup 2025 doubles up as qualifier for FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026

  • Tournament to be live streamed in India

The Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is being held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China, from September 5 to 14. This venue has previously hosted hockey events during the Asian Games 2023, and is known for its modern facilities and scenic canal-side setting.

India, coached by Harendra Singh, enter the tournament aiming to rebound from a difficult FIH Pro League season -- three wins in 16 outings and the subsequent relegation to the FIH Nations Cup. Led by Salima Tete, the squad blends youth and experience but will miss top scorer Deepika due to injury.

India, under the guidance of Harendra Singh, step into the tournament with a point to prove after a challenging FIH Pro League campaign -- three wins from sixteen matches and a drop to the FIH Nations Cup, the second tier. Captain Salima Tete leads a spirited mix of emerging talent and seasoned players, though the absence of prolific scorer Deepika due to injury casts a shadow over their attacking hopes.

File photo of the India women’s national hockey team during a coaching camp. - | Photo: X/Hockey India
India Hockey Squad Announced For Women’s Asia Cup 2025 In Hangzhou; Salima Tete To Lead

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Japan are the defending champions, and they remain strong with a disciplined setup, while South Korea and China are expected to challenge for the title. Malaysia and Thailand continue to build their programs, while Singapore and Chinese Taipei seek valuable exposure.

Related Content
Related Content

The Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 doubles up as a qualifier for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. The champions will book a direct ticket, and the teams finishing second to fifth will get another chance, via the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers early next year.

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Teams And Format

As in the previous editions, the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is an eight-team event. Pool A includes hosts China, Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei. Pool B features India, Japan, Thailand and Singapore.

The format involves round-robin matches, followed by a 'Super4s' stage for the top two teams from each group. The final is scheduled for September 14. There will be classification matches, including the third-place playoff, to determine the final standings besides the winners and runners-up.

Japan are the defending champions. In the 2022 final, they defeated Korea 4-2 while India settled for a third-place finish after beating China 2-0 in the playoff.

Both Japan and South Korea have lifted the trophy three times each, making them the most successful teams in the tournament's history. India have lifted the trophy twice, in 2004 and 2017. China have also produced deep runs, often reaching the knockout stages.

What's Happening In The Men's Asia Cup 2025?

The Women's Asia Cup runs parallel to the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, where India are competing in the Super 4s stage.

The men's tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, and features strong performances from Malaysia, South Korea and China -- three other teams in the Super 4s.

The simultaneous staging of both events highlights Asia’s growing investment in hockey and provides a unique opportunity to compare the progress of men’s and women’s teams across the continent.

Women’s Asia Cup 2025: India Schedule (all timings IST)

September 5: India vs Thailand at 12:00 PM

September 6: Japan vs India at 4:30 PM

September 8: India vs Singapore at 12:00 PM

September 10: Super 4s (subject to qualification)

September 11: Super 4s (subject to qualification)

September 13: Super 4s (subject to qualification)

September 14, Sunday: Third-place playoff (subject to qualification)

September 14: Final at 5:30 PM (subject to qualification)

The Super 4s double-headers will kick off at 2:15 PM and 4:30 PM, respectively.

Women’s Asia Cup 2025: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary; Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (c), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo; Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari.

Women’s Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches live in India?

Live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey will be available on the watch.hockey app. The event will not be telecast live on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: Fakhar Zaman's 77 Helps PAK Score 171 In First Innings

  2. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: RSA Finish On 330/8; Breetzke, Stubbs, Brevis Shine

  3. Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In King City

  4. IPL 2026 Ticket Prices To Rise As Government Increases GST To 40 Per Cent

  5. India's Jersey Sponsorship: BCCI Revises Base Price, Likely To Earn Over 400 Crore Rupees - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  2. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  3. 'Act Of Memory And Meaning': Chief Justice Gavai Talks About Human Dignity In Indian Constitution

  4. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  5. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  2. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  5. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

Latest Stories

  1. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  2. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  3. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

  4. UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know

  5. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  6. Aries September 2025 Horoscope: Unlock Your Personalized Monthly Horoscope Insights

  7. Taurus September 2025 Horoscope: Gain Clarity With Your Horoscope For The Month

  8. Gemini September 2025 Horoscope: Discover What The Stars Have In Store This Month