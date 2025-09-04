India in Pool B alongside Japan, Thailand and Singapore
Women's Asia Cup 2025 doubles up as qualifier for FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026
Tournament to be live streamed in India
The Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is being held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China, from September 5 to 14. This venue has previously hosted hockey events during the Asian Games 2023, and is known for its modern facilities and scenic canal-side setting.
India, coached by Harendra Singh, enter the tournament aiming to rebound from a difficult FIH Pro League season -- three wins in 16 outings and the subsequent relegation to the FIH Nations Cup. Led by Salima Tete, the squad blends youth and experience but will miss top scorer Deepika due to injury.
Japan are the defending champions, and they remain strong with a disciplined setup, while South Korea and China are expected to challenge for the title. Malaysia and Thailand continue to build their programs, while Singapore and Chinese Taipei seek valuable exposure.
The Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 doubles up as a qualifier for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. The champions will book a direct ticket, and the teams finishing second to fifth will get another chance, via the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers early next year.
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Teams And Format
As in the previous editions, the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is an eight-team event. Pool A includes hosts China, Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei. Pool B features India, Japan, Thailand and Singapore.
The format involves round-robin matches, followed by a 'Super4s' stage for the top two teams from each group. The final is scheduled for September 14. There will be classification matches, including the third-place playoff, to determine the final standings besides the winners and runners-up.
Japan are the defending champions. In the 2022 final, they defeated Korea 4-2 while India settled for a third-place finish after beating China 2-0 in the playoff.
Both Japan and South Korea have lifted the trophy three times each, making them the most successful teams in the tournament's history. India have lifted the trophy twice, in 2004 and 2017. China have also produced deep runs, often reaching the knockout stages.
What's Happening In The Men's Asia Cup 2025?
The Women's Asia Cup runs parallel to the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, where India are competing in the Super 4s stage.
The men's tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, and features strong performances from Malaysia, South Korea and China -- three other teams in the Super 4s.
The simultaneous staging of both events highlights Asia’s growing investment in hockey and provides a unique opportunity to compare the progress of men’s and women’s teams across the continent.
Women’s Asia Cup 2025: India Schedule (all timings IST)
September 5: India vs Thailand at 12:00 PM
September 6: Japan vs India at 4:30 PM
September 8: India vs Singapore at 12:00 PM
September 10: Super 4s (subject to qualification)
September 11: Super 4s (subject to qualification)
September 13: Super 4s (subject to qualification)
September 14, Sunday: Third-place playoff (subject to qualification)
September 14: Final at 5:30 PM (subject to qualification)
The Super 4s double-headers will kick off at 2:15 PM and 4:30 PM, respectively.
Women’s Asia Cup 2025: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary; Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (c), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo; Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari.
Women’s Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches live in India?
Live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey will be available on the watch.hockey app. The event will not be telecast live on any TV channels in India.