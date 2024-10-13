Hockey

Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue

The Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2024 will kick off on October 14, Monday

Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship
Representative image for Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship. (Photo: X| India Hockey)
info_icon

The fourth Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship is set to begin on Monday at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi. (More Hockey News)

The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into four pools, and it will run till October 21.

During the league stage, each team will play against all other teams in their pool.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals, scheduled for October 18.

The semifinals are scheduled for October 20, with the final and the 3rd-4th place set for October 21.

Hockey India League is returning to the country after a seven-year absence. - Hockey India
Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pool A includes defending champions Indian Oil Corporation, Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board, and Central Reserve Police Force.

Pool B features Railway Sports Promotion Board, Tamil Nadu Police, and Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy.

Pool C consists of Sports Authority of India, UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy, and Central Board of Direct Taxes while Pool D has Sashastra Seema Bal, Union Bank of India, and Steel Plant Sports Board.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "This tournament consistently serves as a valuable platform for discovering emerging talent in Indian women's hockey.

"It plays a crucial role in nurturing future stars by offering them the chance to compete at an elite level alongside seasoned players."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-Bowlers Take Control, SCO-W At 94/6 In 18 Overs
  2. ENG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. ENG-W Vs WI-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch Group B Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Centurion Sanju Samson Thanks Indian Team Leadership Group
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan's Babar Azam Set To Be Dropped After Poor Form - Report
Football News
  1. Serbia Prevail 2-0 Over Switzerland To Open Account In Nations League - In Pics
  2. IND Vs VIE, International Friendly: We Could Have Scored Another Goal, Says Farukh Choudhary
  3. Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics
  4. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo's 133rd Goal Helps Portugal Pip Poland 3-1 - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Scores In Portugal's Win Over Poland; Spain Beat Denmark 1-0
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Revels In 'Special Feeling' After Confirming Year-End Number One Ranking
  2. Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Hoping 'Stern' Fritz Test Is Ideal Preparation For Sinner Showdown
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen Beats Wang Xinyu In Historic All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Updates, Day 1: Andrew Charter Becomes First Player To Go Unsold
  2. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  3. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors
  4. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  2. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  3. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
  4. Gujarat: 9 Dead, 1 Injured After Soil Caves In At Factory Site; PM Modi Condoles Incident
  5. Telangana Begins Household Caste Survey, Becomes Third Following Bihar And Andhra Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  2. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  3. Hamas Called On Iran To Join October 7 Attacks Against Israel, Say Reports | All About The 'Secret Documents'
  4. Alex Salmond, Former Scottish First Minister And Key Independence Figure, Dies At 69
  5. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know