Hockey

Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know

More than 550 players are set to go under the hammer at the Hockey India League men's auction, which will begin in New Delhi on October 13

hockey india league auction
Hockey India League is returning to the country after a seven-year absence. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

The keenly-awaited revival of the Hockey India League (HIL) is set to materialize with the men’s auction in New Delhi on Sunday (October 13, 2024). As many as 400 domestic and more than 150 overseas men’s players have registered to stand a chance to feature in one of the eight men’s teams when HIL kicks off in Rourkela later this year. (More Hockey News)

Over the next two days, each team will have a purse of INR 4 crore to pick players that have been categorized under three base price slabs: INR 2 lakh, 5 lakh and 10 lakh.

Registered Players

The auction will feature India captain Harmanpreet Singh and national team members Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad and many more India regulars. Former India players like Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra and Dharamvir Singh have also registered.

Some international hockey icons eager to play in the revamped HIL are Arthur van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, Gonzalo Peillat, Jip Janssen, Thierry Brinkman, Dayaan Cassiem, Tom Wickham, Jean Paul Danneberg, Pirmin Blaak, Jorrit Croon and Mats Grambusch.

Hockey coach Paul Van Ass. - Photo: X | The Hockey Paper
Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Teams And Owners

The Delhi-based team, owned by SG Sports Pvt Ltd, has been named SG Pipers. Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, who is the CEO of SG Sports, will be leading the team at the auction along with director of hockey PR Sreejesh, head coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Shivendra Singh.

The Tamil Nadu-based team, owned by M & C Property Development Pvt Ltd, will be called Tamil Nadu Dragons. CMD Jose Charles Martin will be representing the team along with Joseph Selvan, Rein Van Eijk and Charles Dixon.

Shrachi Sports Endeavour Private Limited has named the team based in Kolkata as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Neeraj Thakur and Saurav Sikdar from Shrachi Sports Endeavour will be accompanied by Jagraj Singh, Romesh Pathania, Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Thakur and Adrian Dsouza.

The Hyderabad-based team, owned by Resolute Sports Pvt. Ltd., will be called Hyderabad Toofans. MD Alok Sanghi will be accompanied by Sidhant Gautam, general manager and team director Siddharth Pandey, head coach Pasha Gademan, assistant coaches Emily Calderon and Sanjay Bir, and scientific advisor Robin Arkell.

The launch of Hockey India League's latest edition was announced in New Delhi on Friday (October 4, 2024). - Hockey India
Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The team based in Lucknow, owned by Yadu Sports Pvt Ltd, has been named UP Rudras. Paul van Ass, Thomas Tichelman and Cedric D'souza will be a part of the coaching set up for the UP Rudras.

JSW Punjab and Haryana is owned by JSW Sports. Their team will comprise JSW Sports COO Divyanshu Singh, Arjun Halappa, Jeroen Baart, Sardar Singh, Michael Cosma and Srinivas Murthy.

The Odisha team is owned by Vedanta Ltd. Vedanta Ltd’s Sunil Gupta and Mansi Chauhan will be joined by Kariappa B, David John, and AB Subbaiah in the team.

Team Gonasika, which is based in Visakhapatnam, will be headed by Tarini Prasad Mohanty.

“The Hockey India League is taking its first steps as a revamped league and we are excited to see it take off after years of planning and hard work. We have an unprecedented number of players taking part in the Auction, which shows that fans and players alike have been longing for the league to return. The Hockey India League is going to be a huge success and we cannot wait to see the players don their jerseys and take the field,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.

HI secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh also weighed in, saying, “All preparations are in place for an edge of the seat Auction tomorrow. A huge number of players are set to go under the hammer in the next few days and I wish all the best to the players who have registered themselves for the auction. We hope to see some formidable teams formed in the next three days.”

Each team will consist of 24 players, including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of 4 junior players) and 8 overseas players.

Schedule

13th Oct, 2:30 PM: Men’s auction begins

14th Oct, 10:00 AM: Men’s auction Day 2 begins

15th Oct, 10:00 AM: Women’s auction begins

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Bowlers Attack, SL-W At 78/3 After 15 Overs
  2. NZ-W Vs SL-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: Robin Uthappa To Lead India - Check Full Squad
  5. Toyam Hyderabad Vs India Capitals, LLC 2024 Eliminator, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: IND Brace For Tricky VIE Test In Nam Dinh
  2. Iceland Fight Back To Hold Wales 2-2 In Nations League - In Pics
  3. Nations League: Hungary Hold 10-Man Netherlands To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  4. Nations League: Germany Pip Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 To Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  5. FIFA World Cup Tickets Investigation On Former Official Jerome Valcke Closed After Nine Years
Tennis News
  1. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  5. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  3. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Case: More Doctors Join Hunger Strike, Private Hospitals Also Begin ‘Ceasework’
  2. 'No Substantive Discussion', Says India As Modi Meets Trudeau In Laos During ASEAN Summit
  3. Inhabiting Raavan, The Good And The Bad
  4. New Haryana Government To Be Sworn-In On Oct 17 With Nayab Singh Saini As CM
  5. Air India Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing In Trichy After Mid-Air Hydraulic Failure | Here's What Happened
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  2. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  3. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  4. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  5. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
World News
  1. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
  2. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
  3. Bolivia Joins Hands With South Africa In Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ | All About The Case
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. Middle East Tensions: Iran Hit By 'Heavy Cyberattacks', US Imposes Sanctions On Iran | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures