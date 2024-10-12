Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know

“The Hockey India League is taking its first steps as a revamped league and we are excited to see it take off after years of planning and hard work. We have an unprecedented number of players taking part in the Auction, which shows that fans and players alike have been longing for the league to return. The Hockey India League is going to be a huge success and we cannot wait to see the players don their jerseys and take the field,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.