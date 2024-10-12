Hockey

Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach

Paul Van Ass, who led the Netherlands women's team to gold at the Paris Olympics, will collaborate with co-coach Thomas Tichelman and Technical Director Cedric D'Souza

paul van ass X The Hockey Paper
Hockey coach Paul Van Ass. Photo: X | The Hockey Paper
info_icon

The Lucknow-based franchise for the Hockey India League (HIL) has been named UP Rudras, with Dutch coach Paul van Ass appointed as chief coach, the franchise owners announced on Saturday. (More Hockey News)

Van Ass, 64, who led the Netherlands women's team to gold at the Paris Olympics, will collaborate with co-coach Thomas Tichelman and Technical Director Cedric D'Souza, according to a media release.

“India has an extraordinary pool of hockey talent, as showcased in their impressive performance at the recent Paris Olympics," said Van Ass. "I’m thrilled and grateful to join UP Rudras. We aim to nurture young talent and provide them with an environment where they can excel both nationally and internationally.”

The launch of Hockey India League's latest edition was announced in New Delhi on Friday (October 4, 2024). - Hockey India
Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

BY PTI

Yadu Sports, the franchise owner, is marking its 140th anniversary by emphasizing grassroots development. The company expressed its commitment to honouring Uttar Pradesh's hockey legacy, which produced iconic players like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu.

"This is our opportunity to give back to a state that has contributed so much to Indian hockey. We are dedicated to building a vibrant sports ecosystem,” said Madhavkrishna Singhania, co-founder of Yadu Sports.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Bowlers Attack, SL-W At 78/3 After 15 Overs
  2. NZ-W Vs SL-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: Robin Uthappa To Lead India - Check Full Squad
  5. Toyam Hyderabad Vs India Capitals, LLC 2024 Eliminator, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: IND Brace For Tricky VIE Test In Nam Dinh
  2. Iceland Fight Back To Hold Wales 2-2 In Nations League - In Pics
  3. Nations League: Hungary Hold 10-Man Netherlands To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  4. Nations League: Germany Pip Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 To Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  5. FIFA World Cup Tickets Investigation On Former Official Jerome Valcke Closed After Nine Years
Tennis News
  1. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  5. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  3. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Case: More Doctors Join Hunger Strike, Private Hospitals Also Begin ‘Ceasework’
  2. 'No Substantive Discussion', Says India As Modi Meets Trudeau In Laos During ASEAN Summit
  3. Inhabiting Raavan, The Good And The Bad
  4. New Haryana Government To Be Sworn-In On Oct 17 With Nayab Singh Saini As CM
  5. Air India Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing In Trichy After Mid-Air Hydraulic Failure | Here's What Happened
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  2. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  3. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  4. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  5. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
World News
  1. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
  2. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
  3. Bolivia Joins Hands With South Africa In Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ | All About The Case
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. Middle East Tensions: Iran Hit By 'Heavy Cyberattacks', US Imposes Sanctions On Iran | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures