Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach

The Lucknow-based franchise for the Hockey India League (HIL) has been named UP Rudras, with Dutch coach Paul van Ass appointed as chief coach, the franchise owners announced on Saturday. (More Hockey News)
Van Ass, 64, who led the Netherlands women's team to gold at the Paris Olympics, will collaborate with co-coach Thomas Tichelman and Technical Director Cedric D'Souza, according to a media release.
“India has an extraordinary pool of hockey talent, as showcased in their impressive performance at the recent Paris Olympics," said Van Ass. "I’m thrilled and grateful to join UP Rudras. We aim to nurture young talent and provide them with an environment where they can excel both nationally and internationally.”
Yadu Sports, the franchise owner, is marking its 140th anniversary by emphasizing grassroots development. The company expressed its commitment to honouring Uttar Pradesh's hockey legacy, which produced iconic players like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu.
"This is our opportunity to give back to a state that has contributed so much to Indian hockey. We are dedicated to building a vibrant sports ecosystem,” said Madhavkrishna Singhania, co-founder of Yadu Sports.