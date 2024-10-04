Hockey

Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

The league will be played in two venues — Rourkela for men and Ranchi for women — from December 28 to February 1. The women's event is being held for the first time

hockey-india-league-hi-photo
The launch of Hockey India League's latest edition was announced in New Delhi on Friday (October 4, 2024). Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

The much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) will return after seven long years in a new avatar, where both the men's and women's teams will participate in the event beginning December 28. (More Hockey News)

While the men's competition will have eight teams, six sides will feature in women's event which is being held for the first time.

The league will be played in two venues — Rourkela for men and Ranchi for women — from December 28 to February 1. The sport's world governing body, FIH has given sanction of 10 years for HIL.

The players auction for the league will be held in New Delhi from October 13 to 15.

A total of 10 franchise owners have come on board.

Players will be auctioned in three categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh.

The return of the HIL is not only a significant moment in the history of the sport but also a major step forward in promoting women’s hockey.

The introduction of an exclusive women’s league within the HIL framework is being seen as providing a platform for female athletes to demonstrate their prowess, paving the way for a more inclusive and competitive future for Indian hockey.

The franchise owners of the men's event are Chennai – Charles Group, Lucknow – Yadu Sports, Punjab – JSW Sports, West Bengal – Shrachi Sports, Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment, owned by tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, Odisha – Vedanta Limited, Hyderabad – Resolute Sports and Ranchi – Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited.

The women team owners are Haryana – JSW Sports, West Bengal – Shrachi Sports, Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment and Odisha - Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited.

The remaining two franchise owners of the women's league will be announced later.

Each franchise will have a 24-player squad, consisting of at least 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of four junior players) and eight international stars.

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

BY PTI

The final of the women's league is scheduled for January 26 next year in Ranchi while the men’s summit clash will be held on February 1 in Rourkela.

Hockey India president and chairman of HIL, Dilip Tirkey said it was his dream to revive the league since taking over the charge of the federation.

"Premier Hockey League started the culture of league in the world. Since the day we were elected it was our dream to revive the league and today the dream has been fulfilled," Tirkey said during the launch of the event here on Friday.

"HIL has been and will be a supply chain for the national teams. HIL is going to create a history for the sport. HIL is very important for world hockey. We are thankful to International Hockey Federation (FIH) for giving us 35 days window," he said.

HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh agreed with Tirkey, saying starting the HIL was their aim from day one after taking charge of the federation.

"The first day we joined our first though was to restart HIL. It was long time waiting. Hockey is not just a sport in India, it is in our hearts," Singh said.

He also said that Odisha government has extended its sponsorship deal with Indian hockey till 2036.

