China Vs Kazakhstan Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch

China face Kazakhstan in Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar
China lost their first match 4-3 to India
Kazakhstan lost their first match 7-0 to Japan
Find out when and where to watch the China vs Kazakhstan hockey match
China are set to take on Kazakhstan in a Group A fixture in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday, 31 August. Both sides had a losing start to their campaign, and will look to get their first win in the tournament ahead of the second Group A match of the day between India and Japan.
China began their Asia Cup journey with a narrow 4-3 loss to defending champions India. It was a terrific performance from the Dragons, taking an early lead through Shihao Du, before drawing level from a two-goal deficit in the third quarter. However, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh registered a hat-trick, sealing the win for India.
For Kazakhstan, it was a much sterner test against Japan, a match they eventually lost 7-0. Three goals in the first and last quarters gave the Japanese side a dominant start and finish to the game, with Koji Yamasaki netting a brace. This has extended Kazakhstan’s losing streak to six games, with just one win in their last 10 outings.
However, the Kazakh side won 3-1 the last time they faced China in an Asia Cup Playoff match in February, so they will look to replicate that form to get a positive result in Match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025.
China Vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the China vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The China vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Sunday, 31 August 2025, at 1:00 PM IST.
Where is the China vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The China vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the China vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The China vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the China vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The China vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.