Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors

Australia lost to Great Britain 1-3 on the first day of Sultan of Johor Cup 2024, while New Zealand were victorious in their opener, beating hosts Malaysia 3-2

Australia vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024
Action from the Australia vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 clash in Malaysia. Photo: X/Asian Hockey Federation
The Australia colts will eye their first win at Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they take on New Zealand in Johor Bahru on Sunday (October 20). The match will be the second of five round-robin league phase games Australia will play in the annual junior hockey tournament, before the ranking rounds start. (More Hockey News)

Australia lost to Great Britain 1-3 on the opening day to kickstart their campaign on a sombre note. Their next opponents New Zealand, on the other hand, were victorious in their opener, beating hosts Malaysia 3-2 on Saturday.

Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 features six teams in all, with Malaysia, Japan, India and Great Britain being the other four. The six teams will face each other once, and the top two teams at the end of the round-robin league phase will battle it out for gold, while the third and fourth-placed teams will vie for bronze.

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team at Sultan of Johor Cup - Special Arrangement
Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the Sultan of Johor Cup, which is an international Under-21 competition held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.

Australia Vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Australia vs New Zealand, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played in Johor Bahru on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 3:45pm IST.

Where will the Australia vs New Zealand, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?

The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.

