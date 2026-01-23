Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie, Australian Open: German Star Wins 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 To Reach Last 16
Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a commanding 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Cameron Norrie in their third-round clash at John Cain Arena. The German top seed absorbed early pressure, dropping just one set and responding decisively after Norrie’s second-set fightback, using his powerful serve and aggressive groundstrokes to dictate rallies and take control. Zverev extended his perfect head-to-head record against Norrie to 7-0, showcasing consistency and depth, especially in key moments, while Norrie’s spirited effort ultimately fell short. With this victory, Zverev moves into the last 16 and will face Francisco Cerundolo next in Melbourne.
