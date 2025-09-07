WSL 2025-26: Sonia Bompastor Proud After Ellie Carpenter Shines On Chelsea Debut

Sonia Bompastor claimed she was “not really surprised” by Ellie Carpenter’s strong performance in her Chelsea debut.
The Blues made a winning start to their Women’s Super League title defence after they beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Carpenter assisted Aggie Beaver-Jones’ opener while also winning 10 of her 11 duels, regaining possession seven times, and creating two chances from six attempted crosses.
Bompastor, who previously coached Carpenter during their time at Lyon, was proud to see Carpenter enjoy a positive start to life at Chelsea.
“I know Ellie by heart, and I'm not really surprised about her Chelsea debut and her debut in the league,” said Bompastor.
“She's a great player. As you could see tonight, she brought an immediate impact on the performance and on the result.
“She has this quality, so it's a good addition to our squad and it's good to have her here. Having the opportunity to bring players with her quality into Chelsea is always something really positive, and we are really proud to have her in our squad.”
Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last 26 WSL matches, dating back to Emma Hayes’ time in charge, while Bompastor has set the record for least matches taken to reach 20 wins in the English top-flight (23).
“I'm pleased with the result, but also with the performance,” Bompastor added.
“I think we had control in the first half. We created the most dangerous opportunities in the game, but conceded from a set piece.
“At the end, the game was more transitional because I think both teams were probably not 100% physically, but overall, I think we had a good performance in and out of possession. We were strong.”
Andree Jeglertz took charge of Man City for the first time in a competitive match after taking on the manager role this summer.
The Swedish coach felt his side deserved to leave London with at least a draw on the opening day.
“Of course I'm disappointed,” Jeglertz told Sky Sports.
“I think we deserve based on how we were playing, especially in the second half and the chances we are creating, I think we should have a result with us.
“But when we analyse the game afterwards, there is a lot of things we can bring with us that shows that we are challenging Chelsea during the whole game and we definitely will do that during the season.”