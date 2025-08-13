Wrexham Vs Hull City Live Streaming, League Cup 2025-26: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Wrexham face Hull City in the first round of the League Cup 2025-26 on 13 August 2025
Wrexham take on fellow EFL Championship side Hull City in a League Cup 2025-26 first-round match at the Racecourse on Wednesday (August 13, 2025). Watch the Wrexham vs Hull City football match live tonight.
Serial promotion winners Wrexham were minutes away from registering a sensational win in their first Championship match in 43 years. Away at Southampton on the opening day of England's second tier, with Josh Windass giving the Red Dragons a deserved lead in the 22nd minute, from the spot. But they were cruelly robbed of a big win by the Saints, who were four divisions above the Welsh side two years ago.
Phil Parkinson's men are now up against Hull City, a team fighting to return to the Premier League for some time. The Tigers got relegated from the top tier after finishing 18th in the 2016-17 EPL season. Sadly, it was a season in which they lost to Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals on penalties.
Sergej Jakirovic's Hull City, meanwhile, started their new season with a goalless draw against Coventry City after spending most of the previous season fighting to avoid relegation.
The two teams met for the first time in November 1930, and the visiting Wrexham won that Division Three match 3-2. In 44 meetings so far, Wrexham lead Hull City 20-16 in the head-to-head win-loss record. And their previous encounters have been in the League Cup setting, one win each and a draw.
It's a knockout tonight, between Wrexham vs Hull City in the Carabao Cup.
Wrexham Vs Hull City, English Football League Cup 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Wrexham vs Hull City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match being played?
The Wrexham vs Hull City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 13 August 2025, at 12:15 AM IST.
Where is the Wrexham vs Hull City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match being played?
The Wrexham vs Hull City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.
Where to watch the Wrexham vs Hull City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Wrexham vs Hull City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. In the UK, fans can watch the match live online on Sky Sports+.
Where to watch the Wrexham vs Hull City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match live broadcast in India?
The Wrexham vs Hull City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.