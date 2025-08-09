Southampton sealed a 2-1 win against Wrexham in the EFL Championship 2025-26.
Jack Stephens scored in the 96th minute, which proved to be the winner.
Southampton went top of the EFL Championship 2025-26 table with the win.
Southampton completed a stunning turnaround on the opening matchday of the Championship season against Wrexham to win 2-1 at St Mary's.
Josh Windass thought he had decided the contest from the penalty spot in the first half before Manning's stunning free-kick in the 90th minute was followed by a 96th-minute winner from home captain Jack Stephens.
After a positive start from both sides, Wrexham were awarded a penalty when Ronnie Edwards pushed Kieffer Moore to the ground. Windass then held his nerve to place the ball beyond the reach of Gavin Bazanu from 12 yards in the 22nd minute.
Conor Coady made two vital blocks for the visitors before half-time, including stopping Adam Armstrong's rebound on the line after Jay Robinson struck the post.
Danny Ward made seven saves in the match for Wrexham, who managed just one shot on target in the second half as Southampton penned them back, but the newly-promoted side failed to hold onto their lead.
Manning curled a spectacular free-kick over the Wrexham wall and into the top-right corner, giving Ward no chance, before Damion Down's late cross was turned home at the back post by Stephens.
Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Coventry City played out a 0-0 draw at home to Hull City.
Despite taking 15 shots in the match, nine more than Hull's six attempts, Coventry only managed to hit the target just three times in a poor attacking performance.
Only centre-backs Liam Kitching and Bobby Thomas, plus midfielder Jack Rudoni, found the target for Coventry, while substitute Haji Wright struggled to test Ivor Pandur in the opposition goal.
There was also a late winner at The Valley, as Harvey Knibbs scored in the fourth minute of additional time to hand Charlton Athletic a 1-0 win over Watford.
Although Watford had the majority of possession, Charlton were more threatening with the ball, creating 1.24 expected goals (xG) to Watford's 0.64 on their way to victory at home.
Data Debrief: Saints overcome opening day jitters
Much to the delight of new manager Will Still, Southampton fought their way back to a much-deserved victory.
The Saints created 3.34 xG to Wrexham's 1.63, with the visitors only managing 0.32 xG in the second half as the Saints dominated.
Southampton had won just one of their last 11 opening fixtures of a league campaign (D4 L6) prior to this match, but a huge effort from the likes of Stephens, Robinson and Armstrong got them over the line.