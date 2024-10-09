Football

Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma

Kadidiatou Diani scored twice as free-shooting Lyon made a flying start to their Women's Champions League campaign against Galatasaray

Roma Vs Wolfsburg
Roma beat Wolfsburg in the Champions League
info_icon

Kadidiatou Diani scored twice as free-shooting Lyon made a flying start to their Women's Champions League campaign against Galatasaray. (More Football News)

The first Turkish side to qualify for the group stage, Galatasaray proved no match for the eight-time champions in Tuesday's Group A clash at the Groupama Stadium.

Diani was the leading scorer in last season's competition, scoring eight times, and continued her exceptional form with a double. She scored either side of Vanessa Gilles' goal on the stroke of half-time.

Lyon, who finished as runners-up to Barcelona last term, had 40 shots, which ranks as the joint third-highest total in a single match in the competition's history. 

Both higher totals came in 2023-24, with Barcelona having 41 shots in a match against Rosenborg, and Lyon themselves having 47 against St. Polten in March.

Lyon have lost just three of their last 28 home matches in the Champions League (W23 D2) and are unbeaten in their last six (W5 D1), scoring two or more goals in each of those games.

The French giants have won 13 of their previous 19 games in the group stage with their 68.4% win rate the joint-second highest of any team since group stages were introduced to the competition in 2021, behind only Barcelona. (89%).

Elsewhere in Group A, two-time European champions Wolfsburg slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Roma. Their captain Manuela Giugliano scored the decisive penalty in the 14th minute at Stadio Tre Fontane.

Giugliano has been directly involved in 16 goals in her 13 group-stage appearances for Roma in the competition (eight goals, eight assists).

Wolfsburg, who were beaten by Barca in the 2022-23 final, had 23 shots, 33 touches in Roma's box and hit the woodwork through Marina Hegering, but were unable to snatch an equaliser as Roma snapped a four-game winless run in the Champions League.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rajasthan Vs Puducherry Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Round 1 Match
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How India Women Can Still Qualify For Semi-Finals?
  3. Services Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group A Round 1 Match
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke
  2. Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Named England's Men's Player Of The Year
  3. Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid Women 3-2 In Thriller
  4. Jack Grealish Believes He Should Have Been In England's Euro 2024 Squad
  5. Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Victim's Blood On Accused's Jeans...': CBI Holds Sanjay Roy As 'Sole Accused' In Kolkata Doctor's Rape
  2. RBI Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged For 10th Time In A Row
  3. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  4. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Confirms Nasrallah's Successors Killed In New Message For Lebanon | Latest
  3. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  2. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  6. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  7. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  8. Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know