Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma

Kadidiatou Diani scored twice as free-shooting Lyon made a flying start to their Women's Champions League campaign against Galatasaray. (More Football News)
The first Turkish side to qualify for the group stage, Galatasaray proved no match for the eight-time champions in Tuesday's Group A clash at the Groupama Stadium.
Diani was the leading scorer in last season's competition, scoring eight times, and continued her exceptional form with a double. She scored either side of Vanessa Gilles' goal on the stroke of half-time.
Lyon, who finished as runners-up to Barcelona last term, had 40 shots, which ranks as the joint third-highest total in a single match in the competition's history.
Both higher totals came in 2023-24, with Barcelona having 41 shots in a match against Rosenborg, and Lyon themselves having 47 against St. Polten in March.
Lyon have lost just three of their last 28 home matches in the Champions League (W23 D2) and are unbeaten in their last six (W5 D1), scoring two or more goals in each of those games.
The French giants have won 13 of their previous 19 games in the group stage with their 68.4% win rate the joint-second highest of any team since group stages were introduced to the competition in 2021, behind only Barcelona. (89%).
Elsewhere in Group A, two-time European champions Wolfsburg slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Roma. Their captain Manuela Giugliano scored the decisive penalty in the 14th minute at Stadio Tre Fontane.
Giugliano has been directly involved in 16 goals in her 13 group-stage appearances for Roma in the competition (eight goals, eight assists).
Wolfsburg, who were beaten by Barca in the 2022-23 final, had 23 shots, 33 touches in Roma's box and hit the woodwork through Marina Hegering, but were unable to snatch an equaliser as Roma snapped a four-game winless run in the Champions League.