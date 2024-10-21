Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Guardiola Hails 'Patient' Cityzens After Dramatic Win

Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's patience following their dramatic last-gasp victory over Wolves. (More Football News)
The reigning Premier League champions leapfrogged Liverpool to the summit of the table, after John Stones' stoppage-time header snatched all three points at Molineux.
After Josko Gvardiol cancelled out Jorgen Strand Larsen's earlier effort, it looked like City would endure a frustrating day with a combination of superb Jose Sa saves and stubborn defending keeping them at bay.
However, they eventually broke Wolves' resolve as Stones rose to head home Phil Foden's corner to snatch all three points right at the death.
"We are not a team that wins games right at the end, but the performance there was outstanding," Guardiola said.
"We played really well to have the chances we had. The players who came in were unbelievable and to win that way feels good.
"We have been in that position, when you lose at the end. But this is the game. Both sides try to do their best. They had a game plan, and I am so proud. We played the way we want to play, and it is a joy to be here, to score in the last 50 seconds and go top of the league.
"They had some transitions, they have pace up front and physicality in the middle, they are so strong. But we were patient. Still, we are who we are and that is so nice.
Stones' winner was eventually awarded following a VAR review, with the referee's assistant having initially flagged for offside with Bernardo Silva in close proximity to Sa.
However, referee Chris Kavanagh correctly ruled Silva - though in an offside position - was not impeding the Wolves goalkeeper's view.
"Of course, I didn't understand it," Guardiola added. "I don't know the reason why [the referee's assistant raised his flag], but Bernardo [Silva] isn't disturbing the position.
"Today in modern football, they starve the keeper. At that moment, [Jose] Sa had the perfect vision."
"I thought it had been chalked off," Stones told BBC Sport. "I tried to speak to the ref, but he had a lot of people around him. For me, it is the right call. Obviously, I am going to be biased, but I think it should stand.
"We have been trying super hard to improve our set-pieces and make the most of them. Today, there was a new focus and attitude towards them.
"Hopefully, this is the start of many more. It is a vital part of the game at both ends of the pitch, and really pleasing for me personally to get the winner after such a difficult game."