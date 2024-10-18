Football

Wolves Vs Man City Preview, Premier League 2024-25: Prediction, Key Players

Pep Guardiola on the touchline
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will not be pressured into making a decision on his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium. (More Football News)

The 53-year-old's contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season and he is, as yet, undecided on what he wants to do when that time comes.

City take on Wolves this weekend, and sit second in the Premier League after going unbeaten through their first seven games. They are just one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

"When it's going to happen, it's going to happen," Guardiola told BBC Sport, when asked if any decision on his future from the end of the season onwards had been made.

Guardiola had been heavily linked with the previously vacant England position, before it was announced this week that Thomas Tuchel will take over in January.

But even after that announcement, there have been rumours that Guardiola could follow the lead of director of football and close friend Txiki Begiristain, who has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

"One of the reasons I extended my contract two times is because Txiki is here," Guardiola said of Begiristain.

"We work together incredibly well. When we win, we try to analyse why. When we lose we try to analyse why. We don’t judge the other one. We both work for the best for this club.

"That’s why it’s a joy to work here with people like Txiki."

Sunday's hosts Wolves, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from their 5-3 defeat at Brentford in their last match before the international break.

That was a result that left the club bottom of the Premier League with just one point after seven matches.

After the match, head coach Gary O'Neil spoke about it being the "worst game I've been involved with as a coach".

"It’s the furthest I’ve seen the group from what we wanted to look like," he told BBC Match of the Day.

"The responsibility is on me. Of course, the players are going to make decisions, but I need to give them something that makes them make better decisions.

"I’ll do the best I can with the group I have. The club do what they can do off the pitch. My responsibility is to find results. This league can be tough. There are no hiding places."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Matheus Cunha

Cunha is Wolves' top scorer, having netted three league goals so far this term. He ranks 16th in the Premier League for xG overperformance, with his three goals coming from just 1.06 xG.

The 25-year-old has also taken the ninth-most shots (21) of any player in the Premier League this term, while two of his three goals have come against teams currently in the top five of the table (Aston Villa and Chelsea).

Manchester City – Erling Haaland

Haaland is the quickest player of all time to reach 10 Premier League goals, having done so in just five matches. He is also the biggest xG overperformer in the Premier League in 2024-25, with his 10 goals coming from 6.5 xG.

The Norwegian striker has scored eight goals in total against Wolves, including four in their most recent meeting in May, at an average of one goal every 40 minutes.

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER CITY WIN

City enter matchday eight as one of just two Premier League teams (alongside Arsenal) who still have an unbeaten record this season (W5 D2). In their last match before the international break, City beat Fulham 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium following back-to-back draws.

That start to the season puts City in second place, one point behind league leaders Liverpool, while Wolves are bottom of the table after taking just one point from their opening seven matches.

It is the first time since 2003-04 that Wolves have failed to win any of their opening seven league games, while they have only had three longer winless runs at the start of a league season: 1922-23 (eight), 1926-27 (10) and 1983-84 (14).

City won the last Premier League meeting between the two clubs, beating Wolves 5-1 at the Etihad in May with the aforementioned Haaland scoring four goals.

That was one of seven victories for City in their last eight Premier League meetings with Wolves, although the hosts did win 2-1 in this exact fixture last September.

Wolves have also scored in eight of their nine matches in all competitions this campaign, while City have fallen behind in four of their six Premier League games this season – as many times as in their previous 19 – and have recovered a league-high 10 points from losing positions.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Wolves – 13.3%

Draw – 17.9%

Manchester City – 68.8%

