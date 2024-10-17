Football

Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record

Manchester United have won each of their last five home league games against Brentford by an aggregate score of 13-2, with their last such defeat coming in February 1937

Joshua Zirkzee
Joshua Zirkzee in action for Manchester United.
info_icon

Joshua Zirkzee has been hugely influenced by NBA great Allen Iverson, the Manchester United forward said ahead of Saturday's clash with Brentford. (More Football News)

United return to Premier League action against the Bees at Old Trafford in desperate need of a victory.

They have lost their last two home league matches, and Erik ten Hag is under pressure.

New signing Zirkzee has failed to hit the ground running, despite scoring on his debut against Fulham in August.

Fabian Hurzeler has enjoyed a fine start to life as Brighton's head coach - null
Newcastle Vs Brighton, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction And More

BY Stats Perform

But speaking to United’s official media channels, the Dutchman revealed he was inspired by a different sport than football.

"I started watching basketball when I was around 15, 16 maybe, and it started because of, you know, Michael Jordan and the big ones," he said.

"But the main reason why I really got into watching actual basketball and really got my interest was a documentary about Allen Iverson, and he was the first player that I really saw.

"I was like: oh, he's really different, you know? He's probably the reason I got into basketball.

"America is a lot different. It’s just certain stuff that you can relate to. That really inspired me.

"Also him making it and still being himself. That was cool to see."

United will be hoping Zirkzee can return to form on Saturday.

The Red Devils have the worst difference between goals (five) and expected goals (11.1) in the Premier League this season, netting around six goals fewer than their xG suggests.

However, they also have the best difference between goals conceded (eight) and xG against (11.5), conceding between 3-4 goals fewer than expected.

That being said, their goalscoring issues have mainly been limited to the league. United average 0.7 goals per game in the top flight this season (five goals in seven games), compared to three goals per game across all other competitions this term (12 goals in four games).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Christian Eriksen

Former Brentford midfielder Eriksen has been involved in six goals in his last five games in all competitions (three goals, three assists). Indeed, only Alejandro Garnacho (seven) has been involved in more goals for United this season than the Dane.

Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has scored six goals in his seven Premier League games this season, netting in each of his last three appearances. His next goal or assist will see him become the first Brentford player to register 50 Premier League goal involvements (currently 28 goals, 21 assists).

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN

Brentford have lost all three of their Premier League away games so far this season – they have not begun a league campaign with four straight losses on the road since 1961-62, when they lost their first nine in the third tier.

Four of the five goals scored in the two Premier League meetings between these sides last season came in second half stoppage time (three for United, one for Brentford).

Kai Havertz pictured with Mikel Arteta. - null
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction

BY Stats Perform

Having won four of their first six league meetings with United between 1933 and 1937 (D1 L1), Brentford have won just one of their last 10 against the Red Devils (D2 L7).

United have won each of their last five home league games against Brentford by an aggregate score of 13-2, with their last such defeat coming in February 1937.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Man Utd – 54.3%

Brentford – 23.6%

Draw – 22.2%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND Opt To Bat First In Bengaluru; Check Playing XIs
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Bengaluru Weather Forecast
  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Feels Handling Pressure Will Be Key For India Opener In Australia
  4. SRH Likely To Retain Five Players; Heinrich Klaasen's Price Reported To Be Rs 23 Crore!
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Ben Duckett Lauds Pakistan's Spin Attack As England Trail By 127 Runs
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  2. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
  3. Southampton Vs Leicester, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  4. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  5. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  2. Cabinet Formation In Haryana: A Balancing Act Between Castes And Regions
  3. Central Disaster Relief Funds For Kerala Disproportionately Low, Claims State
  4. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As CM Today, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  5. SC Seeks Delhi LG's Personal Affidavit On 'Illegal' Tree Felling In Ridge Area
Entertainment News
  1. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  2. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  3. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  4. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  2. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  3. India-Canada Row: Pannun Claims SFJ In Touch With Canadian PMO; Trudeau Admits 'No Hard Proof' Of Nijjar Killing
  4. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  5. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years