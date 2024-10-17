Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record

Joshua Zirkzee has been hugely influenced by NBA great Allen Iverson, the Manchester United forward said ahead of Saturday's clash with Brentford. (More Football News)
United return to Premier League action against the Bees at Old Trafford in desperate need of a victory.
They have lost their last two home league matches, and Erik ten Hag is under pressure.
New signing Zirkzee has failed to hit the ground running, despite scoring on his debut against Fulham in August.
But speaking to United’s official media channels, the Dutchman revealed he was inspired by a different sport than football.
"I started watching basketball when I was around 15, 16 maybe, and it started because of, you know, Michael Jordan and the big ones," he said.
"But the main reason why I really got into watching actual basketball and really got my interest was a documentary about Allen Iverson, and he was the first player that I really saw.
"I was like: oh, he's really different, you know? He's probably the reason I got into basketball.
"America is a lot different. It’s just certain stuff that you can relate to. That really inspired me.
"Also him making it and still being himself. That was cool to see."
United will be hoping Zirkzee can return to form on Saturday.
The Red Devils have the worst difference between goals (five) and expected goals (11.1) in the Premier League this season, netting around six goals fewer than their xG suggests.
However, they also have the best difference between goals conceded (eight) and xG against (11.5), conceding between 3-4 goals fewer than expected.
That being said, their goalscoring issues have mainly been limited to the league. United average 0.7 goals per game in the top flight this season (five goals in seven games), compared to three goals per game across all other competitions this term (12 goals in four games).
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Manchester United – Christian Eriksen
Former Brentford midfielder Eriksen has been involved in six goals in his last five games in all competitions (three goals, three assists). Indeed, only Alejandro Garnacho (seven) has been involved in more goals for United this season than the Dane.
Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo
Mbeumo has scored six goals in his seven Premier League games this season, netting in each of his last three appearances. His next goal or assist will see him become the first Brentford player to register 50 Premier League goal involvements (currently 28 goals, 21 assists).
MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN
Brentford have lost all three of their Premier League away games so far this season – they have not begun a league campaign with four straight losses on the road since 1961-62, when they lost their first nine in the third tier.
Four of the five goals scored in the two Premier League meetings between these sides last season came in second half stoppage time (three for United, one for Brentford).
Having won four of their first six league meetings with United between 1933 and 1937 (D1 L1), Brentford have won just one of their last 10 against the Red Devils (D2 L7).
United have won each of their last five home league games against Brentford by an aggregate score of 13-2, with their last such defeat coming in February 1937.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Man Utd – 54.3%
Brentford – 23.6%
Draw – 22.2%