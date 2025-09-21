Wolves 1-3 Leeds United, Premier League: Calvert-Lewin Scores As Visitors Inflict More Misery On Vitor Pereira

Report: Wolves 1-3 Leeds

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for Leeds United against Wolves
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin was on the scoresheet for LUFC against WOL

  • WOL have lost all five of their PL games so far this season

  • Vitor Pereira's Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the table

Leeds United climbed into the top half of the Premier League table following a 3-1 victory over Wolves, who remain without a point this season.

Daniel Farke's side came from behind to score three times during a frantic first half at Molineux to claim their second win of the campaign.

Wolves made a bright start and took the lead when Ladislav Krejci marked his first home appearance for the club with a neat finish from Fer Lopez's throughball.

However, Leeds hit back in the 31st minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin beat Jose Sa with a looping header from Jayden Bogle's deep cross, before Anton Stach's stunning 25-yard free-kick completed the turnaround eight minutes later.

Stach then turned provider just before the break, intercepting Emmanuel Agbadou's loose pass and feeding Noah Okafor, who drilled past Sa.

Substitute Marshall Munetsi twice called Darlow into action in the space of three minutes after the break; the Leeds goalkeeper tipping over a header before holding onto his fierce volley. 

Nevertheless, Leeds held out to climb to ninth place on seven points, while Vitor Pereira's Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the table after five straight league defeats.

Data Debrief: Leeds enjoy rare turnaround as Stach matches Harte

Leeds came back to win a Premier League away match in the Premier League after conceding the first goal for the first time since March 2022, which, ironically, also came against Wolves.

Following their impressive response, Farke's side led a game in the division by two or more goals after conceding first for the first time since doing so against Wimbledon in March 2000.

With Calvert-Lewin, Stach and Okafor all on target, Leeds also had three different players score their maiden Premier League goal for the club in the same game for the first time ever, excluding games on Matchday 1.

Stach scored the pick of the goals, the midfielder netting Leeds' first direct free-kick goal in the top-flight away from home since Ian Harte scored against Arsenal at Highbury in May 2003.

