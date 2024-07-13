Football

Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification

Sarina Wiegman hailed England's start in their 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland, but wanted to see more goals as her side closed in on qualification for Euro 2025

Wiegman's England are one point away from reaching Euro 2025
Sarina Wiegman hailed England's start in their 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland, but wanted to see more goals as her side closed in on qualification for Euro 2025. (More Football News)

Alessio Russo rounded off a fine team move while Georgia Stanway scored from the penalty spot as the Lionesses took all three points in the Group A3 clash at Carrow Road.

After France beat Sweden by the same scoreline, Wiegman's side require just a point against the Swedes in Gothenburg on Tuesday to secure their place at the finals.

Although, the Lionesses' margin of victory could have been greater as they enjoyed just under two-thirds of the possession, but converted just two of the 16 chances they created, while Julie Russell struck a stoppage-time consolation for the visitors.

England manager, Sarina Wiegman - null
Women's Euro 2025: England's Qualification Hopes 'Boosted' After France Win

BY Stats Perform

"[I am] happy with the result," Wiegman told ITV. "I thought we started really well, and scored an incredible goal. The best goals are those that involve many players, so that was pleasing.

"After that, we created a lot of chances, but should have played more in the pockets and in behind. We hoped to score more goals, and of course, I was very frustrated with their goal in the last minute.

"Sweden on Tuesday will be a completely different game; they play a different system. What we want to do is, of course, be at the finals. Sweden have to win, and we'll be ready for that."

"Job's done. We got three points," forward Jess Park added. "We are disappointed to have conceded that goal, but we had lots of opportunities to put the ball in the net, and we're happy with the three points.

"We're so focused [on Tuesday's game]. We've been working really hard and just want to get those three points."

