'Delhi Needs top-level football' - Jamshedpur FC Coach Owen Coyle Endorses Football's Revival In National Capital

In the press conference after the match, Coyle said, "I think it's important that there's top-level football in Delhi. It goes without saying that there's a history and tradition of clubs originating from Delhi. It's a magnificent stadium, obviously, but the pitch wasn't at the level it should be because nothing had been done. When the pitch is up to the level it should be, this is an arena that would stand anywhere in modern football, and I've been fortunate to have been in these stadiums in the world. Of course, Delhi are a top-tier club."