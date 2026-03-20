'Delhi Needs top-level football' - Jamshedpur FC Coach Owen Coyle Endorses Football's Revival In National Capital

ISL returned to Delhi after seven long years, as newly rebranded Sporting Club Delhi played their first home match of the 2025-26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, March 20, 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle
Jamshedpur FC coach praises Delhi's beautiful stadium while backing the revival of top division football in the capital. | Photo: X/IndSuperLeague
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jamshedpur FC's coach Owen Coyle backs ISL's revival in Delhi after seven years

  • Coyle praised the football stadium in Delhi, while highlighting the substandard quality of pitch for the match

  • Sporting Club Delhi moved above Kerala Blasters in points table after playing back-to-back draws

Sporting Club Delhi delivered a 1-1 draw against an in-form Jamshedpur FC in their first home match of the 2025-25 Indian Super League season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, March 20, 2026.

Sporting Club Delhi delivered a 1-1 draw against an in-form Jamshedpur FC in their first home match of the 2025-25 Indian Super League season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, March 20, 2026. Delhi were leading in the majority of the match courtesy of the 21st-minute goal by Joseph Sunny, which was cancelled by Nikola Stojanovic’s last-gasp equaliser.

It was Delhi's first match in seven years, as their own Delhi Dynamos had rebranded and become Odisha FC ahead of the 2019-20 season. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Odisha government and shifted their base to Bhuvneshwar from Delhi, owing to low attendance and poor stadium management.

But now, top-level football has got a new lease of life in the capital with the arrival of Sporting FC Delhi, which was previously known as Hyderabad FC. Financial troubles led to a change of ownership, thus giving Delhi its new team in the ISL.

Owen Coyle Backs Football’s Revival in Delhi

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Jamshedpur FC's coach Owen Coyle backs the revival of football in Delhi. He hails Delhi's football infrastructure and points out how to revive the glory of football in the capital.

In the press conference after the match, Coyle said, "I think it's important that there's top-level football in Delhi. It goes without saying that there's a history and tradition of clubs originating from Delhi. It's a magnificent stadium, obviously, but the pitch wasn't at the level it should be because nothing had been done. When the pitch is up to the level it should be, this is an arena that would stand anywhere in modern football, and I've been fortunate to have been in these stadiums in the world. Of course, Delhi are a top-tier club."

Meanwhile Sporting Club Delhi's coach, Tomasz Tchorz also lauded the culture for football in Delhi. The former Polish player went on to say that Delhi is one of those places in India that is interested in football and he's glad about that.

While speaking after the match, Tomas Tchorz said, "Delhi wants football, there are places in India in which you can say that people want football and Delhi is one of them, so I'm very happy."

Draw Takes Delhi Above Kerala Blasters

Delhi almost snatched a win against a strong Jamshedpur unit as they were ahead in the majority of the match until a 89th-minute brilliance from Nikola Stojanovic snatched away two points from the hosts.

After losing the first three matches, Delhi made an inspirational comeback to play a draw against Mumbai City FC after trailing 0-2. Then, in their first home game of the season against another top-tier Jamshedpur FC, they were ahead for almost the entirety of the match.

It was a good beginning of a new relationship with the home fans as 12,000 fans came to watch the match, and Delhi put on a good show in front of them.

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