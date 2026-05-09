ISL 2025-26: Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC Ride On Defensive Resilience To Edge Jamshedpur FC At The Furnace

The result sees Bengaluru FC climb to fourth in the table with 20 points from 12 matches, while Jamshedpur FC remain third on 21 points, level with East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant

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JFC vs BFC, ISL 2025-26
Bengaluru held on to a victory against Jamshedpur FC. Photo: Pal Pillai
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BFC beat JFC 1-0 thanks to Ryan Williams' goal

  • Bengaluru FC put on a solid defensive display at the Furnace to gain vital win

  • The Blues climb to fourth in the table with 20 points

Bengaluru FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, handing the hosts their first home defeat of Indian Super League 2025-26 on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Ryan Williams’ first-half strike proved decisive in a contest where Jamshedpur dominated large spells, but failed to find a breakthrough.

The result sees Bengaluru FC climb to fourth in the table with 20 points from 12 matches, while Jamshedpur FC remain third on 21 points, level with East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who are the top two in the standings. Williams was named the Player of the Match for his match-winning contribution.

Bengaluru began brightly, winning a string of early corners and testing the Jamshedpur defence, where Sarthak Golui and Pratik Chaudhari stood firm under pressure. The visitors continued to probe, with Braian Sánchez and Sirojiddin Kuziev both attempting efforts from distance, though neither troubled Albino Gomes.

Jamshedpur gradually grew into the contest, with Madih Talal at the heart of their attacking play. The midfielder combined effectively with Nikola Stanković and Sanan Mohammed, creating the Red Miners’ first real opportunity in the 15th minute when Raphael Messi Bouli’s long-range effort forced Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into action.

The game opened up into an end-to-end contest, with both sides showing intent in the final third but lacking precision. Jamshedpur thought they had taken the lead midway through the half when Pratik Chaudhari guided the ball home from a set-piece, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

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ALSO READ | Match Highlights

Bengaluru, however, made their dominance count in the 38th minute. A well-weighted long ball from Rahul Bheke found Lalremtluanga Fanai, who cushioned it into the path of Ryan Williams. The midfielder fired a low shot through a crowded defender's legs inside box and into the bottom corner to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.

Jamshedpur responded before the break, with Nikola Stojanović forcing a sharp save from Gurpreet, while Messi Bouli headed narrowly wide. Despite their late push, the hosts went into half-time trailing by a single goal.

The second half saw Jamshedpur take control, committing more bodies forward in search of an equaliser. Madih Talal and Stanković dictated play in midfield, while Sanan continued to threaten down the left. Messi Bouli came close early on, but Gurpreet made himself big to deny the striker in a one-on-one situation.

As the pressure mounted, Jamshedpur created several half-chances, with Stanković and later Vincy Barretto both missing narrowly from distance. Bengaluru, meanwhile, looked to hit on the counter, with Fanai testing Albino Gomes from range.

Owen Coyle introduced fresh legs in the final quarter, as Jamshedpur intensified their attacking efforts. However, Bengaluru’s defensive unit, led by Rahul Bheke and Chinglensana Singh, held their shape well and executed their offside trap effectively.

In the closing stages, Jamshedpur pushed relentlessly, with Stephen Eze and Messi Bouli both coming close, but Gurpreet produced a series of composed interventions to preserve his side’s lead. Bouli had a golden chance late on, but the Bengaluru goalkeeper stood his ground to clear the danger.

Despite a final surge deep into stoppage time, Jamshedpur were unable to break through as Bengaluru held on for a crucial away victory and hand Jamshedpur FC their first defeat of the season at the Furnace.

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