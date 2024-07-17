Football

Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton

Anderton, who played in Euro 1996, believes the Newcastle United manager would be the perfect fit

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe
info_icon

It is no surprise that Eddie Howe is the favourite to take over from Gareth Southgate, so says former England winger Darren Anderton. (More Football News)

On Tuesday, The Football Association (FA) confirmed Southgate was stepping down as England manager following the 2-1 Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The 53-year-old led the Three Lions to two European Championship finals during his eight-year spell in charge, managing 102 games during his tenure, and winning 61 of those.

Speculation over who will become the next England manager is rife, with Howe reportedly on the FA's list of targets.

Anderton, who played in Euro 1996, believes the Newcastle United manager would be the perfect fit.

Gareth Southgate and England waved farewell to one another on Tuesday
Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate

BY Stats Perform

"It's no surprise that he has been touted for it. I think it's something that's been talked about for quite a few years actually, that he's got all the credentials from coaching wise to the job he's done at Bournemouth and then, of course, Newcastle," Anderton told Stats Perform.

"That was a lot of pressure to go up there and do what he's done when Newcastle were really, really struggling. I think that he's loved up there, fans love him, players love him, so I would not be surprised, and he would be for me, he's the one to do it and he's got the right mentality.

"I see some way Gareth handles things. I see Eddie in the same way, so for me, he would be the one to be offered the opportunity."

Another name rumoured to be an option is former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is still out of management following his departure from the Blues after just one year in charge.

"Yeah, I think if it's not going to be an Englishman, if it's not going to be Eddie, then Pochettino all day long for me," Anderton added.

"I think he's done great things with young players starting at Southampton, playing a brand of football, coming to Tottenham, getting the best out of players, young players, making them better players, giving them the freedom to play and express themselves.

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane.
Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'

BY Stats Perform

"Pochettino would be fantastic, I think. The only thing that goes against him, I would say, is not being English."

Pochettino is not the only former Chelsea boss linked with the position, with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter also reportedly in the running, though Anderton thinks the latter is the more likely candidate.

"[Tuchel is] a top coach, top manager who has done it [at a high level]," Anderton said. "Some jobs he's been better than others, but I can see why his name's thrown in there. But I don't see him as the man to take over.

"[Potter is] an English manager. I think we all probably would prefer that.

"Brighton were a fantastic watch. Whether he's coached enough to then take on this job, that would be my worry. And of course, his last job [at Chelsea] didn't go as he would have liked."

If the FA do not find a replacement before the Nations League matches in September, Under-21s manager Lee Carsley could be placed in interim charge.

He would follow Southgate's route into the top job in that case, and Anderton noted the FA could look to follow that model again, though he is concerned about Carsley's pedigree.

"When [Carsley's] name was thrown into the hat, to me, it's a shock for the same reason as others that haven't seen him," he said.

"There are so many good coaches that don't make good managers, but this, to me, seems like probably too big a job. But I would probably have thought the same when Gareth first got the job.

"So, the FA will see that Gareth's appointment has most certainly worked. And, for that reason, it wouldn't surprise me if they chose to go down that route again."

