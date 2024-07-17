Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'

Harry Kane says Gareth Southgate is "one of England's greatest ever managers" while paying tribute to the outgoing Three Lions boss. (More Football News)
Southgate announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down as England manager following their heartbreaking Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.
It was the second successive European Championships final under the 53-year-old since he took over from Sam Allardyce in September 2016.
He won 61 of his 102 matches in charge of the national team, while also leading them to the World Cup semi-finals and quarter-finals.
Kane was the most-used player during his tenure, making 81 of his 98 appearances under Southgate, who first gave the forward the captain's armband.
"Boss. Thank you for everything you have done for me and our country!" Kane said in a post on X.
"You have been one of England's greatest-ever managers, and it has been a pleasure to have served as your captain throughout. You helped our nation connect and believe in our team again.
"There have been so many highlights, and we've made memories together that will last forever! Good luck with your next chapter, and I'm sure we'll see each other around. Thanks Boss!"
Luke Shaw, who made 28 appearances under Southgate, including both Euros finals, also echoed the England captain's praise in his tribute to Southgate.
"Gareth, you put everything into this team and brought this nation together with so many amazing memories!" Shaw posted on Instagram.
"I will always be grateful for the highs and the lows because, no matter what, you kept us believing we could. You're one of the best there ever was! Thank you boss."