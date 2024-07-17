Football

Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'

Luke Shaw, who made 28 appearances under Southgate, including both Euros finals, also echoed the England captain's praise in his tribute to Southgate

Gareth-Southgate-Harry-Kane-England-Euro-2024
Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane.
info_icon

Harry Kane says Gareth Southgate is "one of England's greatest ever managers" while paying tribute to the outgoing Three Lions boss. (More Football News)

Southgate announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down as England manager following their heartbreaking Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

It was the second successive European Championships final under the 53-year-old since he took over from Sam Allardyce in September 2016.

He won 61 of his 102 matches in charge of the national team, while also leading them to the World Cup semi-finals and quarter-finals.

Kane was the most-used player during his tenure, making 81 of his 98 appearances under Southgate, who first gave the forward the captain's armband.

"Boss. Thank you for everything you have done for me and our country!" Kane said in a post on X.

"You have been one of England's greatest-ever managers, and it has been a pleasure to have served as your captain throughout. You helped our nation connect and believe in our team again.

Harry Kane has penned an emotional message to England fans following their Euro 2024 final defeat. - null
ENG 1-2 ESP, Euro 2024 Final: Harry Kane Pens Emotional Message To England Fans After Loss

BY Stats Perform

"There have been so many highlights, and we've made memories together that will last forever! Good luck with your next chapter, and I'm sure we'll see each other around. Thanks Boss!"

Luke Shaw, who made 28 appearances under Southgate, including both Euros finals, also echoed the England captain's praise in his tribute to Southgate.

Gareth Southgate leaves England with Sarina Wiegman's best wishes - null
UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit

BY Stats Perform

"Gareth, you put everything into this team and brought this nation together with so many amazing memories!" Shaw posted on Instagram.

"I will always be grateful for the highs and the lows because, no matter what, you kept us believing we could. You're one of the best there ever was! Thank you boss."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
  3. Salem Spartans Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match
  5. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
Football News
  1. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
  2. Houssem Aouar Becomes Laurent Blanc's First Signing At Al-Ittihad
  3. Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure
  4. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
  5. Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star
Tennis News
  1. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  3. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: After Civic Notice, Unauthorized Structure Cleared Near Family Residence In Pune
  3. Mumbai: First Underground Metro Line To Start From July 24
  4. Hyderabad: Physiotherapist Kills Family For His ‘Illicit Relationship’ With Colleague
  5. Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Govt 'Unstable' Amid Rumours Of Yogi-KP Maurya Rift
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  2. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  3. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  4. Natasa Stankovic Jets Out Of Mumbai With Son Agastya Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Watch Viral Video Inside
  5. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9: Watch Endearing BTS Moments From Salman Khan Starrer
US News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  3. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  4. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
World News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Meet Sue Mi Terry, Ex-CIA Official Charged With Being A South Korean Agent, Admits To Shocking Details
  3. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  4. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  5. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics