UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit

Sarina Wiegman lauded the "incredible" impact Gareth Southgate has had on English football after the Three Lions' manager confirmed his exit on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Southgate walked away from his role with England after their 2-1 defeat against Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.
Having fallen at the same hurdle against Italy, Southgate is the first manager in history to lose two European Championship finals, while England are the first team to suffer defeat at the stage in back-to-back Euros.
England Women's head coach Wiegman knows all too well about the same challenges, though went one further when guiding the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory on home soil, beating Germany in the final.
The pair will likely no longer see one another around England's headquarters, though the Dutchwoman holds Southgate high in her thoughts.
"To be honest, yes, because he's such a nice person and a great coach," Wiegman told ITV after the Lionesses' goalless draw with Sweden in Gothenburg.
"We wouldn't see each other all the time, but when we would, it was very nice. What he has done for English football is just really incredible.
"Of course, they made the final again, they made the final at the last Euros too.
"I think he can be very, very proud of himself. I think England is very proud of him and me as a Dutchie, I'm very proud of him too."
Wiegman's side secured qualification for next year's Women's European Championships with their draw in Sweden.
The Lionesses will now head to Euro 2025 aiming to defend their title in Switzerland.