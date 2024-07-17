Football

Southgate Quits As England Manager: Dyche 'Should Be In The Hat' To Replace Gareth, Says Young

With the search for Gareth Southgate's successor now under way, the 39-year-old Ashley Young believes his Everton boss Sean Dyche should be in contention for the England top job

Young believes Dyche should be in contention for the England job.
Everton head coach Sean Dyche "should be in the hat" to replace outgoing England boss Gareth Southgate, according to Toffees defender Ashley Young. (More Football News)

Southgate announced on Thursday he would be stepping down as the Three Lions' head coach after just under eight years in the role.

The 53-year-old guided England to successive European Championship finals - losing to Italy and Spain respectively - as well as the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, and third place in the 2019 Nations League.

Jude Bellingham (right) paid tribute to Gareth Southgate. - null
Southgate Quits As England Manager: Bellingham Salutes 'Unbelievable Human Being' Gareth

BY Stats Perform

Young was part of the Three Lions side that reached the last four in Russia six years ago, with Southgate bringing him back into the international fold after a four-year absence.

With the search for Southgate's successor now under way, the 39-year-old believes Everton boss Dyche should be in contention.

The former Burnley coach, who has won 90 of his 314 Premier League games in charge, secured top-flight survival on the final day of the 2022-23 season - his first in charge - and, despite facing a points deduction, he steered the Toffees well clear of danger last term.

Young, who paid tribute to Southgate on X, insists his manager's credentials should not be underestimated.

"I don't think even when Gareth Southgate got the job, he [Dyche] was considered to be England manager," he told BBC Sport. "Who can say the gaffer shouldn’t be considered because you don’t know until someone is given that role?

"You have had previous managers like Steve McClaren, Fabio Capello, Roy Hodgson who have come in with a longer career in the game, with more success but have not been able to get the England team to - where I feel - an England team should have been.

"There will be names thrown in the hat left, right and centre, and for the job the manager has done, of course his name should be in the hat.

"When he came in [at Everton], it looked like the club was going to get relegated, and he saved them on the final day of the season.

"He was still able to come in and turn the club around. Last season, if things were different, the position we could have finished in could have been totally different.

"I don't think he is given the praise for what he does and brings to the club. There should be so much more praise for what he has done."

