Jude Bellingham hailed "unbelievable human being" Gareth Southgate, while Kieran Trippier and Eberechi Eze also paid tribute to the outgoing England boss.
Southgate announced on Tuesday he would step down as the Three Lions' head coach following their heartbreaking Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.
The 53-year-old was overseeing his second successive European Championship final since replacing Sam Allardyce in September 2016, while also guiding England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.
Southgate departs having won 61 of his 102 matches at the helm, with only Walter Winterbottom and Bobby Robson managing England on more occasions.
And Bellingham saluted the man under whom he made his Three Lions debut in 2020 before becoming a key member of the side.
"I'd like to thank Gareth and his staff for the great memories during his tenure," the Real Madrid midfielder wrote on Instagram.
"From the point of view of a fan who has become a member of the squad, it's been a rollercoaster of amazing emotions that has instilled hope and joy back into our country.
"It was a privilege being led by someone who is so dedicated and passionate. Not only is Gareth easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team, but also an unbelievable human being. Thank you for everything and all the best in the next chapter, Gaffer."
Trippier has won all 54 of his England caps under Southgate, while playing a key role at each of his four major tournaments at the helm.
"Want to say thank you to Gareth for everything," the Newcastle United defender said. "A top coach who I know will be successful wherever his next role may be. Thank you."
"Would like to thank Gareth, not only for giving me the opportunity to play in my first major tournament but also for all you and your staff have done to get this England team to where we are today," Eze added.
"We are closer than ever to achieving what we dream of and that is hugely down to what you have created. I wish you all the best for the future."