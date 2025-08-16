Who Is Hugo Ekitike: Liverpool’s Big Money Signing Who Scored First Goal Of English Premier League 2025-26

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson