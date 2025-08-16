Who Is Hugo Ekitike: Liverpool’s Big Money Signing Who Scored First Goal Of English Premier League 2025-26

Hugo Ekitike scored the first goal of the 2025–26 Premier League season during Liverpool vs Bournemouth
The match began with a tribute to former Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva
Ekitike, a €95m summer signing, continued his goalscoring form, after netting in the FA Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace
Hugo Ekitike became the first scorer of the English Premier League 2025-26 season. The 23-year-old Frenchman, making his debut for defending champions Liverpool, with a little help from lady luck, slotted the opener against the visiting Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday, August 15, 2025.
The Liverpool vs Bournemouth match kicked off after paying an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. Liverpool fans held up placards to spell out “DJ20” and “AS30” in two of the stands during a period of silence in honour of the Portuguese players, who were killed in a car crash in Spain.
Jota played for Liverpool for the past five seasons, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup, and the Reds have retired his No. 20 jersey number. Players from both clubs wore black armbands, as did Liverpool manager Arne Slot and members of his backroom staff.
Who Is Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool's Latest Goalscorer?
Born on June 20, 2002, Ekitike rose through Reims ranks. The forward made his French Ligue 1 debut in October 2020, but was sent on loan spells to Vejle Boldklub in Denmark, then to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, and made one appearance before leaving for German side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, this time as a PSG player but still a relative unknown.
In Germany, the youngster finally found his footing. During his one-year stay there, Ekitike scored 15 goals in 33 outings, often playing as a lone striker in Dino Toppmoller's formation. A versatile player, the French U21 is also known for creating chances for his teammates.
He joined Liverpool on July 23, 2025, in a transfer reportedly worth up to €95 million (£82.4 million). Ekitike made his competitive debut for Arne Slot's team in the FA Community Shield against Crystal Palace, and scored, but the Reds lost on penalties.