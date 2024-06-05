Football

Who Is Brazilian Defender Elsinho? Chennaiyin FC's Second Signing Of ISL 2024-25 Season

Elsinho became the second signing of the 2024-25 season for the Marina Machans after they acquired the services of midfielder Jitendra Singh earlier this week

X | Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC. Photo: X | Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday signed versatile Brazilian defender Elson Jose Dias Junior, popularly known as Elsinho, on a two-year deal that will keep him with the club until 2026. (More Football News)

"Elsinho is a versatile, strong and technical footballer who can fit in at central midfield and at centre back. He gives us options at the back while also providing a goal threat in the opposition box.

"The Brazilian will be a great addition to our foreign contingent," commented Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle.

Known for his versatility and adaptability, Elsinho has showcased his ability to contribute in the defence as well as midfield, offering tactical flexibility to the club. He was part of the Jamshedpur FC set-up last season and played 25 matches for them.

"The coach came to speak to me and showed an interest in my work, I was very happy with being able to do a championship that attracted attention, and I was very happy with that, it ended up being a strong point for me to come to Chennaiyin," Elsinho said.

Elsinho began his professional journey in 2014 with Clube Esportivo Naviraiense. He has played 214 matches so far in his career, which includes 15 goals and two assists.

Elsinho spent most of his career at the Mexican club FC Juarez, making 136 appearances for them from 2017 to 2019.

