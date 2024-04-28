Football

ISL: Chennaiyin FC Defender Ryan Edwards To Stay At Club Till 2025

Edwards was the CFC captain for the 2023-24 season and made an overall 25 appearances in all competitions along with two goals and one assist

X/@Chennaiyin FC
Defender Ryan Edwards was the Chennaiyin FC captain for the 2023-24 season Photo: X/@Chennaiyin FC
Defender Ryan Edwards has extended his contract with Chennaiyin FC and he will remain with the Indian Super League club until 2025. (More Football News)

Goa FC celebrates their 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in the knock out match of the ISL 2023-24 on April 20, Saturday. - ISL
ISL: Goa Beat 2-1 Chennaiyin FC To Enter Semi-Finals - Match Report

BY PTI

“Ryan’s extension is already one of the biggest signings for the upcoming season. It was important that we kept someone who knows what we're doing at this club and where we want to take it,” head coach Owen Coyle said in a statement.

Edwards has in the past played for Scottish team Dundee United, making 112 appearances with eight goals in three seasons. He also made 92 appearances in the Scottish first division.

He said, “I am forward to another season in ISL and after a good first step in qualifying for the playoffs, hopefully this time I can help lead the team towards winning some silverware.”

Edwards captained the Blackburn FC side which reached the final of the FA Youth Cup in 2011-12.

