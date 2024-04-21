Football

ISL: Goa Beat 2-1 Chennaiyin FC To Enter Semi-Finals - Match Report

The Gaurs will square off against Mumbai City FC across two legs in their last-four clash, with the first match scheduled for April 24

ISL
Goa FC celebrates their 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in the knock out match of the ISL 2023-24 on April 20, Saturday. Photo: ISL
FC Goa sealed an ISL 2023-24 semifinal berth with a fighting 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in a nail-biting knockout contest in Margao on April 20, Saturday. (More Football News)

Noah Sadaoui (36th) and Brandon Fernandes (45th) netted the goals for the Goans, while Lazar Cirkovic (45+4) registered his name on the scoresheet for Chennaiyin.

The Gaurs will square off against Mumbai City FC across two legs in their last-four clash, with the first match scheduled for April 24.

The match saw a frantic start from both teams, aiming to gain an early advantage and Sadaoui broke the deadlock in the 36th minute.

Sadaoui scored a goal with his left foot from the right side of the post to put FC Goa ahead in the contest.

BY PTI

He collected the ball, passed it on to Boris Singh beside him.

Boris played the ball to Brandon inside the box, before it went to Carl McHugh.

There was a tough tussle to win the challenge between both the sides but Noah picked it up and hammered it into the back of the net.

Goa doubled their lead in the 45th minute with a perfect strike by midfielder Fernandes from outside the box to the top right corner.

The away team pulled one back just before the half-time break when Cirkovic sent the ball into the back of the net after pouncing on a mistake of Goa's goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh.

There were several attempts from both teams to find the back of the net but all of them ended in futility.

In the first semifinal, Odisha FC will take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Bhubaneswar on April 23.

