Football

ISL 2023-24 Semifinal Venues Announced; Check Details Here

The semi-finals will be played in a home-and-away format, with the winners over two legs playing the Grand Finale on May 4

The grand finale will be held on May 4 Photo: Indian Super League
Kolkata and Mumbai will host the second leg of the semi-finals of this edition of the Indian Super League on April 28 and 29 respectively, the organisers announced on Monday. (More Football News)

The semi-finals will be played in a home-and-away format, with the winners over two legs playing the Grand Finale on May 4.

In a thrilling culmination, Mohun Bagan clinched the coveted maiden title of ISL Champions with Mumbai City FC securing the second spot, both teams thereby confirming their places in the semi-finals.

Teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in single leg knockout matches to determine the other two semi-finalists.

ISL Playoffs Schedule

April 19: Knockout 1 – Odisha FC (home) vs Kerala Blasters – (Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

April 20: Knockout 2 – FC Goa (home) vs Chennaiyin FC – (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa)

April 23: Semi-final 1 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 1 (home) vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

April 24 : Semi-final 2 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 2 (home) vs Mumbai City FC

April 28 : Semi-final 1 (Second leg) – Mohun Bagan Super Giant (home) vs Winner of Knockout 1 – (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

April 29 : Semi-final 2 (Second leg) – Mumbai City FC (home) vs Winner of Knockout 2 – (Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai).

