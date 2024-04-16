I-League: Sporting Club Bengaluru Earn Promotion With Second Division League Trophy

Formed as recently as 2022, SC Bengaluru's instant success story is one to take note of. It all started with their title-winning campaign in the 2022-23 Bangalore Super Division, their debut season in the league. As a result, they were eligible to participate in the 2023-24 I-League 3 and went on to top Group D only by a better goal difference over Diamond Harbour FC to qualify for the play-offs.