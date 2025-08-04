Daegu FC Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Club Friendly Match

Daegu FC will clash with Barcelona in a club-friendly match on Monday, 4 August at Daegu Stadium. Here are the live streaming and other details of the football match

Spanish champions FC Barcelona's pre-season tour of Asia will conclude with a friendly against Daegu FC of South Korea at Daegu Stadium on Monday (August 4, 2025). Watch the Daegu vs Barcelona football match live today.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona are in sublime form in this pre-season run. The La Liga champions will enter the Daegu match off the back of a convincing 7-3 victory over FC Seoul. The same cannot be said for the hosts, though. Park Chang-hyun's men suffered a 1-0 defeat to Pohang Steelers in their last outing, in a K League 1 match.

Daegu FC Vs Barcelona: Who Are Blaugrana's Opponents Today?

Established in 2002, Daegu FC have spent most of their existence competing in K League 1, South Korea's top division. Their last season outside the top flight was in 2016, and they have achieved a third-place finish in 2021. The recent seasons, however, have seen finishes of eighth, sixth, and 11th.

In the ongoing K League 1 season, Daegu have managed only three wins, five draws from 24 league matches, leaving them at the bottom of the 12-team table with 14 points -- 11 points adrift of 11th-placed Suwon FC.

Daegu's poor form and beleaguered record in K League 1 highlight the uphill battle they face against a formidable Barcelona side today.

Daegu FC Vs Barcelona: FCB's Pre-Season Tour And La Liga Title Defence

Blaugrana commenced their preparations for the 2025-26 season with a 3-1 win over J-League leaders Vissel Kobe on July 27 in Japan, followed by a 7-3 victory against FC Seoul. Hansi Flick’s side aim to notch a third successive win before returning to Spain for the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy fixture against Como of Italy on August 10.

Barcelona’s La Liga campaign will kick off against Mallorca on August 16, and they are the pre-season favourites to win the Spanish top-flight. The prospect of facing a determined Real Madrid side, eager to reclaim the trophy, adds further intrigue to the forthcoming campaign.

Barcelona have also strengthened their squad during the summer transfer window with two key arrivals. Joan Garcia has joined as the new number one goalkeeper, while Marcus Rashford has arrived on loan from Manchester United.

These signings are expected to enhance the team’s depth as they gear up for a competitive season.

For the record, club president Joan Laporta stated that the club’s incoming transfer business is complete for now, though additional exits might pave the way for further signings before the transfer window closes.

Daegu FC Vs Barcelona: Preview

FC Barcelona wrap up their Asia tour with a pre-season clash against South Korea’s Daegu FC on Monday, August 4 at Daegu Stadium. Hansi Flick’s side come in hot after wins over Vissel Kobe and FC Seoul, while Daegu, bottom of K League 1, face an uphill battle. Founded in 2002, Daegu are struggling this season with just three wins in 24 matches.

Barcelona, boosted by new signings Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford, will return home for the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 10 before kicking off their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on August 16.

Daegu FC Vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2025: Live Streaming:

When to watch Daegu FC vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2025?

The Daegu FC vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2025 will be played on Monday, 4 August  at 4:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Daegu FC vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2025?

In India, the Daegu vs Barcelona club friendly will be streamed live on FanCode, the exclusive platform for viewers in the region. Internationally, the match will also be available on DAZN International.

Fans can also catch the action on YouTube, although access may be restricted due to geo-blocking and is limited to members only.

