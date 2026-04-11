West Ham 4-0 Wolves, English Premier League: Castellanos Brace Lifts Hammers As Spurs Drop Into Relegation Zone

West Ham United's Taty Castellanos, bottom right, celebrates scoring with teammates during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Friday, April 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jordan Pettitt

West Ham United's Taty Castellanos, bottom right, celebrates scoring with teammates during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Friday, April 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jordan Pettitt