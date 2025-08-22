West Ham Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

West Ham United vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26: Find out when and where to watch the matchday two fixture at the London Stadium on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2025-26 AP Photo
West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26: Players jostle for position as they wait for a cross during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • West Ham face Chelsea in the English Premier League 2025-26 on 22 August 2025

  • Find out when and where the West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and online in India

West Ham United are set to host Chelsea at the London Stadium for a matchday two fixture of the English Premier League 2025-26 on Friday, 22 August 2025. After disappointing results last week, both sides will be looking for their first win of the season in the upcoming clash.

West Ham suffered a 3-0 hammering at the hands of newly-promoted Sunderland in their opening game, with the Black Cats scoring thrice in the last 30 minutes. Graham Potter has come under increasing pressure, with the Hammers winning just two of their nine home league outings under his command.

Potter has called for more signings from West Ham, demanding a “few silver bullets” to compete in the Premier League this season. However, West Ham have a long shot at getting a positive result from the next game, despite their record of winning four of their last eight home league games against Chelsea.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw a muted start to their Premier League campaign after being held to a goalless draw at home by Crystal Palace. Although the Blues created some chances, their forwards struggled to convert, leaving Enzo Maresca with decisions to make ahead of the second league game.

Under Maresca, Chelsea ended last season on a high, winning the UEFA Europa League and then lifting the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy by beating PSG in the final. However, they could not replicate that form against Palace, with the hosts given a stroke of luck after Eberechi Eze’s goal was disallowed due to an obscure technicality.

West Ham Vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details

When is the West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

The West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, 22 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on 23 August.

Where is the West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

The West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the London Stadium.

Where to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?

The West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match live broadcast in India?

The West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.

Tags

