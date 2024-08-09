Wayne Rooney Says Lee Carsley Deserves England Chance But Still Wants Pep Guardiola

England legend Wayne Rooney believes Lee Carsley deserves his chance to lead the Three Lions on an interim basis next month, but he still feels Pep Guardiola should be the Football Association's top target. (More Football News)
On Friday, the FA confirmed England Under-21 boss Carsley would take over as interim head coach of the senior side ahead of next month's Nations League fixtures.
The Three Lions face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on September 7 before hosting Finland three days later.
The FA has pledged to undertake a thorough recruitment process as they seek a replacement for Gareth Southgate, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe linked with the role.
Some have suggested Carsley could remain in charge until next year if the FA approaches Guardiola, whose Manchester City contract expires at the end of 2024-25.
The statement confirming Carsley's interim appointment suggested he could remain at the helm beyond next month's matches, and Rooney still feels Guardiola should be offered the job.
The Plymouth Argyle boss told Sky Sports: "I'd like Pep to be honest. I think England have to strive for the best managers and Pep would be great; the way he gets his teams playing.
"But I think Lee Carsley deserves his opportunity. I played with Lee at Everton, we were both younger and he is a very good person and coach.
"He's done really well with England's under-21s, similar to Gareth's pathway.
"So I think he deserves this opportunity and if he does well, maybe you are looking at the next England manager."