Watford 1-0 Oxford United: The Hornets 'Deserved To Win' After Improved Second-Half, Says Tom Cleverley

The three points lift Watford up to fourth in the Championship table ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures, and Cleverley was pleased with the marked improvement he saw in the second 45 minutes

Watford manager Tom Cleverley
Tom Cleverley believes Watford "deserved the three points" after an improved second-half display saw them beat Oxford United 1-0. (More Football News)

Vakoun Bayo scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute after he turned in the rebound of his own saved shot.

It is the fifth goal he has scored in three games, having also netted four times in the Hornets' 6-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The hosts registered 12 shots, seven of which were on target, as they upped the pressure after the break. They only had four attempts in the first half, though Ciaron Brown had to clear an in-swinging Watford corner off his own goal line on the stroke of half-time.

"I thought the second-half performance was really good until the last five minutes really," he told Sky Sports.

"I thought we didn't manage the game as well as we could do and a few refereeing decisions - dubious one that went against us - meant they could get the ball in our box.

"So, it felt a bit hands to the pump at the end, but I thought for the first 35 minutes of the second half, we were absolutely fantastic and were unlucky not to make it two, three.

"Understandably flat performance in the first half, probably from both teams with it being such a demanding week.

"But I thought our second-half performance in the main deserved the three points and our supporters helped us through."

Meanwhile, Oxford remain 16th and have now won just one of their last 10 matches in the Championship.

They failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, and are yet to win a game when conceding the opening goal in the league this season, with this the fifth such match they have gone behind.

It was Oxford's sixth defeat of the season and while manager Des Buckingham said there were positives to take, he was left frustrated by their lack of a clinical edge.

"I'm extremely proud but extremely frustrated," he said.

"I'm disappointed we haven't come away with something. I felt we created enough, we just haven't taken them. If we keep playing that way, we will be fine.

"We speak about being a together group. We did well, but Watford took their chance."

