EFL Championship: 'Disappointed' Scott Parker Laments Disallowed Goal In West Brom Stalemate

Burnley head coach Scott Parker was left "disappointed" with officials after Jaidon Anthony saw his goal ruled out in their goalless draw with West Brom on Thursday. (More Football News)
The Clarets are now without a win in their last four Championship games, while also failing to score in their last three fixtures in the division.
Anthony, however, thought he had put Burnley ahead in the 59th minute when he headed Lucas Pires' delivery to the back post beyond Alex Palmer.
But referee Tom Nield felt the Burnley winger had pushed Callum Styles in an attempt to reach the ball, thus disallowing the goal, much to the frustration of Parker.
"I've watched it back again - it's a goal. It's a valid goal and disappointing the ref has decided to give that decision," Parker told Sky Sports.
"There's a little hand but nothing to influence the player too much.
"Overall we looked very good, good value. At this present moment the chances are not going in (but) overall today the attacking threat was more positive.
"I am really encouraged by that. It's a young team, in a process."
Anthony also gave his version of events at full-time, echoing the comments made my his manager.
"Yeah frustrating, at the time I didn’t think it was a foul. The defender didn’t seem to complain either," Anthony added.
"I want to score more, I don’t really get too many headers, it felt good going in, I turned around and it was a heartbreaking moment to see it ruled out.
"We haven’t created enough in the past games, but today I felt like we had chances."
Carlos Corberan, unsurprisingly, shared a different view of the incident.
"From my point of view from the bench it was a foul," the West Brom boss said. "In general as a team we were good in the first half and we created some opportunities.
"In the second half they were better than us until the last third of it. They were more compact than us and we struggled to create chances."
West Brom have now drawn their last six games in the Championship, with Thursday's stalemate their third straight draw without a goal at the Hawthorns.
And the Baggies struggled again to find that clinical edge in the final third, registering just one shot on target from the 11 efforts they managed against Burnley.
Despite the result, West Brom moved up to fifth in the table, while Burnley remained in fourth, but the Clarets are now four points behind the automatic promotion places.