Football

EFL Championship: 'Disappointed' Scott Parker Laments Disallowed Goal In West Brom Stalemate

Despite the result, West Brom moved up to fifth in the table, while Burnley remained in fourth, but the Clarets are now four points behind the automatic promotion places

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Scott-Parker-West Brom-Burnley
Scott Parker was left disappointed by the officials during Burnley's draw with West Brom.
info_icon

Burnley head coach Scott Parker was left "disappointed" with officials after Jaidon Anthony saw his goal ruled out in their goalless draw with West Brom on Thursday. (More Football News)

The Clarets are now without a win in their last four Championship games, while also failing to score in their last three fixtures in the division. 

Anthony, however, thought he had put Burnley ahead in the 59th minute when he headed Lucas Pires' delivery to the back post beyond Alex Palmer. 

But referee Tom Nield felt the Burnley winger had pushed Callum Styles in an attempt to reach the ball, thus disallowing the goal, much to the frustration of Parker. 

"I've watched it back again - it's a goal. It's a valid goal and disappointing the ref has decided to give that decision," Parker told Sky Sports.

"There's a little hand but nothing to influence the player too much.

"Overall we looked very good, good value. At this present moment the chances are not going in (but) overall today the attacking threat was more positive.

Japhet Tanganga's goal defeated Leeds. - null
EFL Championship: Millwall Beat Leeds United 1-0 As Sunderland Tops Points Table

BY Stats Perform

"I am really encouraged by that. It's a young team, in a process."

Anthony also gave his version of events at full-time, echoing the comments made my his manager. 

"Yeah frustrating, at the time I didn’t think it was a foul. The defender didn’t seem to complain either," Anthony added. 

"I want to score more, I don’t really get too many headers, it felt good going in, I turned around and it was a heartbreaking moment to see it ruled out.

"We haven’t created enough in the past games, but today I felt like we had chances."

Carlos Corberan, unsurprisingly, shared a different view of the incident. 

"From my point of view from the bench it was a foul," the West Brom boss said. "In general as a team we were good in the first half and we created some opportunities.

"In the second half they were better than us until the last third of it. They were more compact than us and we struggled to create chances."

West Brom have now drawn their last six games in the Championship, with Thursday's stalemate their third straight draw without a goal at the Hawthorns. 

And the Baggies struggled again to find that clinical edge in the final third, registering just one shot on target from the 11 efforts they managed against Burnley. 

Despite the result, West Brom moved up to fifth in the table, while Burnley remained in fourth, but the Clarets are now four points behind the automatic promotion places. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short Eye Fast Start | AUS - 20/0 (2 Overs)
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sandeep Patil Says There's No Chance Of Australia Preparing Turning Tracks
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Pakistan Bowl First Against Australia In Adelaide; See Playing XIs
  4. Hong Kong Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 5: When, Where To Watch
  5. Uganda Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 4: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. 'Incredible' Amad Diallo The Difference For Man Utd In PAOK Win, Says Ruud Van Nistelrooy
  2. Tottenham Hotspur Youngsters Will Learn From Galatasaray Defeat, Says Ange Postecoglou
  3. Head Coach Enzo Maresca Thrilled With 'Serious' Chelsea After Conference League Romp
  4. EFL Championship: 'Disappointed' Scott Parker Laments Disallowed Goal In West Brom Stalemate
  5. Chelsea Vs Noah: Ruthless Blues Stay Perfect After First-Half Rout In Europa Conference League
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  5. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Is Aligarh Muslim University A Minority Institution? Supreme Court To Rule Today
  2. War Over VCs: How Governor-Government Spats Are Sullying Higher Education  
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. RG Kar Row: SC Refuses To Transfer Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Trial Outside West Bengal
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival