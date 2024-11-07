Football

EFL Championship: Millwall Beat Leeds United 1-0 As Sunderland Tops Points Table

Leeds are themselves four points behind front-runners Sunderland, but that gap could have been wider had the Black Cats beaten Preston North End

Japhet-Tanganga-Leeds
Japhet Tanganga's goal defeated Leeds.
Leeds United suffered a first away defeat since April at Millwall as they lost ground at the top of the Championship, although leaders Sunderland could only draw again. (More Football News)

Daniel Farke's Whites required a response to move back into the automatic promotion places after a win for Sheffield United on Tuesday, but instead they were beaten 1-0 by surprise package Millwall.

A fourth straight 1-0 win for the Lions was secured with a first-half Japhet Tanganga goal and moved them up to fifth, now just four points behind Leeds in third.

Leeds are themselves four points behind front-runners Sunderland, but that gap could have been wider had the Black Cats beaten Preston North End.

Just as at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, though, Sunderland were held to a goalless draw away from home.

Harrison Burrows. - null
EFL Championship: Sheffield United Go Second After Late Turnaround Against Bristol City

BY Stats Perform

Jobe Bellingham was sent off against QPR and so missed out through suspension, and further bold changes from coach Regis Le Bris could have opened the door for Preston to snatch an unlikely win.

Instead, Preston remain among a clutch of teams just above the relegation zone, also including Luton Town and Cardiff City.

Luton beat Cardiff 1-0 with a Jacob Brown goal, while Coventry City lost 2-1 at home to Derby County. Stoke City were 2-0 winners at Blackburn Rovers.

