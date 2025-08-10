'He's Going To Destroy You': Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Sings Praises Of Forward Viktor Gyokeres

During his two seasons with Sporting, the Swede helped the team win back-to-back Primeira Liga titles, a national cup, and was the league’s top scorer in both campaigns

  • Gyokeres scored in the pre-season friendly against Bilbao

  • Arteta praised the Swede's attacking display

  • Gyokeres was signed from Sporting CP

Mikel Arteta believes Viktor Gyokeres' physicality will bring a new element to Arsenal's attacking play this season, after the Swede scored his first goal for the club on Saturday.

Gyokeres scored Arsenal's opening goal in a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz also netting as they lifted the Emirates Cup to cap pre-season.

The former Sporting CP striker got across his marker to nod a deep cross from fellow new boy Martin Zubimendi beyond Unai Simon, earning praise from Arteta.

The Gunners boss said: "That's his nature. I think everything that he does... his movement, the way he times his runs, the way he predicts the next move, where the space can be and where the ball is going to land, that's the instinct that he has. 

"That's why he's scored so many goals in the last few seasons, so that's not a coincidence, it's his ability and he's constantly looking for it.

"I think he pins both centre-backs. He's a player that, when you leave him with the space one against one, he's going to destroy you. 

"He's going to create a lot of space as well for us and there is the moment that, in any situation, there is a player there that can score a goal."

Gyokeres scored 68 Primeira Liga goals in two seasons for Sporting after joining from Coventry City in 2023 – the most by any player in Europe's top 10 leagues in that time.

However, only two of those goals came with his head, with 57 arriving with his right foot and nine with his left. Gyokeres had only 37 headed shots, hitting the target with 10.

info_icon

Gyokeres led the line on Saturday with Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli in support, with Kai Havertz coming off the bench to score Arsenal's third goal.

However, Arteta also believes Gyokeres and Havertz can play together, saying: "Kai can play in different positions, as well. 

"I think it elevates the quality in the squad, the goal threat that we have in the team, the options that we have to change and provide the opposition with a lot of problems. 

"It is great to see both of them scoring, both of them in such good form and it's a good problem to have."

Arsenal visit Manchester United for their Premier League opener in a week's time, then face Leeds United and Liverpool before the end of August.

