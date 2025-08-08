Ethan Nwaneri Commits To Arsenal Until 2030 With New Long-Term Contract

Ethan Nwaneri extended his Arsenal contract until 2030 after scoring nine goals in 37 games last season.
Ethan Nwaneri has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Arsenal that will keep him at the club until 2030.
Nwaneri, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season, enjoyed a breakthrough year for the Gunners in 2024-25.
The talented teenager made 37 appearances across all competitions, netting nine goals as well as providing two assists for his team-mates.
Only Kai Havertz (15), Bukayo Saka (12), Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard (both 10) scored more times for Mikel Arteta's side last term.
He was also the second-youngest player to reach 10 goal involvements in Europe's top five leagues in all competitions last season, behind only Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.
Nwaneri made headlines when he became the youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League, aged 15 years and 181 days old against Brentford in September 2022.
"It means everything to me. I'm so happy to have got it done. This is where I feel at home, and where I'm going to develop the best. I'm ready," Nwaneri said.
"I'm very excited. I see this as my first real season, and part of a proper squad in the changing room. I'm so excited for what I can bring to the team and how I can help the team.
"I'm a very versatile player, so I think I'm going to play anywhere across the front five, and I’m ready to do what the manager needs."
The 18-year-old also helped England Under-21s to the European Championships title, coming on as a 91st-minute substitute in their extra-time win over Germany in the final.