Football

Uruguay Vs Brazil Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players

Brazil finished second in Copa America 2024 Group D, behind Colombia. Not securing top spot means they now have to overcome a huge quarter-final test against Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay are Argentina's main challengers, says Sergio Aguero.
info_icon

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay are the only team capable of stopping Argentina from defending their Copa America crown, so says Sergio Aguero. (Streaming | More Football News)

First, though, Uruguay will have to overcome nine-time Copa America champions Brazil.

Uruguay, who topped Group C with nine points from their three games, face the Selecao in Las Vegas on Saturday. They scored nine times across those three group contests, which is three goals more than any other team in the competition.

Brazil finished second in Group D, behind Colombia, drawing two and winning one of their matches. Not securing top spot means they now have to overcome a huge quarter-final test.

Former Argentina striker Aguero feels that Uruguay, not Brazil, are the favourites to challenge the reigning champions, who scraped past Ecuador on penalties to reach the last four.

In an interview with Stake.com, Aguero said: "I think Uruguay have a lot to give now with Bielsa. They should go far in the tournament.

"I think Argentina are their own biggest threat, and we shouldn't be overconfident. But Uruguay are the only team that could beat us, because Bielsa knows Lionel Scaloni very well.

"Let's not forget that Uruguay is the only team that has beat us since becoming world champions."

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen. - null
Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

As well as beating Argentina in World Cup qualifying, Uruguay have also defeated Brazil.

And their achievement in winning 100% of the available points in the group stage was the first time they had done that in the Copa since 1942, when they won all six of their matches and were crowned champions.

In a further boost to Bielsa's team, Brazil's talisman Vinicius Junior will miss the game due to suspension.

"Vini is a top player who can win games for us," Brazil defender Danilo said.

"But we have other players with a lot of quality and potential, and let's try to make up for Vini's absence."

Real Madrid forward Vinicius is Brazil's leading scorer at the tournament, with both of his goals having come in the 4-1 win over Paraguay on Matchday 2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Uruguay - Sergio Rochet

Goalkeeper Rochet has kept a clean sheet in six of the last seven matches he has played for Uruguay across all competitions.

The only team that managed to score against him during this period was Panama, in Uruguay's 3-1 victory in the group stage.

Brazil - Raphinha

Raphinha scored Brazil's goal in their 1-1 draw with Colombia last time out, and with Vinicius out of action, the onus will be on the Barcelona man to provide the spark in attack.

Against Colombia, he attempted six dribbles, completing three of them, with both figures being team highs. His direct free-kick goal was the first scored by a Brazil player since 2019.

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW (IN 90 MINUTES)

We have already had one penalty shootout in the Copa America quarters, and Opta's model is suggesting we could have another, with the supercomputer finding it hard to separate these sides.

Brazil and Uruguay are two of the three teams who have not fallen behind at any point of the tournament, alongside Argentina, so it may not come as a surprise to see the system predicting a tight contest.

Uruguay have lost only one of their 10 quarter-final matches at the Copa America (W4 D5), since this round was first played in 1993. Half of these games have been decided by penalty shootouts, with Uruguay winning two of those.

This will be the first knockout meeting between these nations at the Copa America since the 2007 semi-finals, when Brazil won on penalties en route to becoming champions.

Knocking out Brazil is no mean feat. They have never lost a knockout match against Uruguay in the Copa America, with two wins and three draws (W2 L1 of the penalty shootouts). 

And, in a streak that is ongoing since 2011, Brazil have not conceded more than one goal in any of their last 24 Copa matches.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Uruguay - 35.6%

Brazil - 37.4%

Draw - 27%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ESP 1-2 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  3. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  4. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
  5. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  2. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  3. 'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede | Details
  4. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  5. 40 Years Since Operation Blue Star: Remembering The Silent Sacrifices Of Sikhs
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  2. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
  3. Rachel Reeves Becomes UK’s First Woman Finance Minister, Who Is She?
  4. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  5. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters