Football

Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players

Colombia were the winners of Copa America 2024's Group D, beating Brazil to the top spot. Panama booked their place in the knockout round of the tournament for the very first time

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen.
info_icon

Thomas Christiansen is challenging Panama to keep springing surprises at the Copa America when they face off against Colombia in the quarter-finals. (Streaming | More Football News)

After losing their opening game of the tournament 3-1 to free-scoring Uruguay, Panama dug in to cause an upset for host nation United States, coming from behind to win 2-1.

A comfortable 3-1 victory over Bolivia followed secured second place in Group C as Panama booked their place in the knockout round of the Copa America for the very first time.

Former Leeds United boss Christiansen challenged his team to be the surprise package, but says this result is years in the making.

Canada head coach, Jesse Marsch - null
VEN Vs CAN, Copa America Quarterfinal: Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Aiming To Create Something Special

BY Stats Perform

"When we were going to leave for the United States, I said I would like to be the surprise [of the tournament], like Morocco in the [2022] World Cup [who made it to the semi-finals]," he told reporters.

"Well, now we're through to the next round. I am happy. Super happy.

"It's constant, really, what we have been doing, what we have been reaping in these almost four years.

"[Is it a] coincidence? I don't believe in coincidences. You have to work. You have to fight for it. Luck alone isn't enough."

Colombia were the winners of Group D, beating Brazil to top spot.

Wins over Paraguay and Costa Rica put Colombia in the driving seat before they held Dorival Junior's side to a 1-1 draw in the final match.

While that may be a surprising outcome on the face of it, Colombia are the form team in South America and are on a 26-game unbeaten streak.

Integral to their success has been James Rodriguez, who is often their talisman at major tournaments, having first come into the spotlight in the 2014 World Cup.

"I feel comfortable, there is still a long way to go, we still have to play on Saturday, but I felt good," the ex-Real Madrid star said.

"I am going through a good phase here; we are going step by step. Panama will be difficult, but we will play with a lot of quality."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colombia – James Rodriguez

James has been a driving force for Colombia at the tournament, having already recorded three assists.

Colombia had the best crossing accuracy at the Copa America group stage, completing 41% of their crosses (20/49). James was responsible for 11 of their successful crosses – the most of any player in the tournament.

info_icon

Panama – Jose Fajardo

Out of players who attempted more than five shots in the Copa America group stage, Jose Fajardo boasts the second-highest shot conversion rate.

He scored with 29% of his attempts (2/7), bettered only by Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (44%), who is the tournament's leading scorer.

MATCH PREDICTION: COLOMBIA WIN

Colombia stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 26 matches with their draw against Brazil, and the Opta computer has backed them to continue that here.

Colombia are playing in their sixth consecutive Copa America quarter-final, with each of their last four going to penalties. Los Cafeteros have won twice (against Peru in 2016 and Uruguay in 2021) and lost twice (against Argentina in 2015 and Chile in 2019).

Panama have won four of their seven competitive matches in the 21st century against opponents from CONMEBOL (losing the other three).

Two of those victories were against Colombia when they faced each other in the group stage (1-0) and the semifinals (3-2) of the 2005 Concacaf Gold Cup.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Colombia – 61.6%

Draw – 19.6%

Panama – 18.8%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
  2. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Scores 81 As SA-W Post 189 Against IND-W At Chepauk
  3. Salem Spartans Vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch SS Vs SMP Match 3
  4. Hugh Jackman Names Rohit Sharma 'The Beast' As His Favourite From Indian Team: Watch
  5. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 11 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup-Winning Team India
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9; Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row
  2. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
  3. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  4. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
  5. NEET-UG Row: Scrapping Entire Exam Not Rational, Centre Tells SC; NTA Says Claims Of Mass Malpractice 'Lack Basis'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  2. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  3. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  4. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
  5. Caught On Cam: Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire In Colorado
World News
  1. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  2. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  3. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. World's First 'Robot Suicide'? South Korean City Council's 'Diligent' Officer Found Shattered
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9; Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Argentina Advance To Copa America Semi-final; German GP Set To Start